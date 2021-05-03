CCCS Announces Next President for Arapahoe Community College

/EIN News/ -- Denver, CO, May 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Following a nationwide search, Colorado Community College System (CCCS) Chancellor Joe Garcia announced today that Dr. Stephanie J. Fujii will lead Arapahoe Community College (ACC) as its next president. Dr. Fujii will assume the presidency on July 12, 2021, succeeding Dr. Diana Doyle after her retirement at the end of June.

Dr. Fujii is a seasoned higher education executive with more than 25 years of experience in community college education, including service as a tenured community college faculty member and progressive college leadership positions. She is a nationally recognized higher education leader and scholar who has a demonstrated record of developing and launching innovative programs in partnership with business and industry, facilitating programs to increase outreach, retention, and completion of all students, and focusing on ensuring excellence in teaching and learning.

“Dr. Fujii has amassed a great breadth and depth of experience in higher education in areas such as teaching and learning, developing academic and career technical education programs, creating career pathways, and fostering student success,” said Garcia. “Her professional experience, energy, and vision make her a great fit to lead Arapahoe Community College during this pivotal time. As we emerge from the pandemic, a credential of value for our students is more important than ever for professional and economic success and personal growth.”

Dr. Fujii was selected after a 6-month nationwide search, led by a 9-member search advisory committee who worked diligently to screen, interview, and conduct virtual community forums. The committee considered highly accomplished leaders from a pool of more than 80 applicants with diverse backgrounds.

Dr. Fujii expressed her excitement to join an innovative and responsive institution with caring faculty and staff committed to students’ academic and career success. “Arapahoe Community College is an institution refusing to resign itself to the status quo, but one which strives to do and be more,” said Dr. Fujii. “I am excited and honored about serving and working with ACC and its communities as we seek ambitious investigation in pursuit of meaningful and impactful change through accessible, inclusive, and welcoming environments."

Dr. Fujii currently serves as Vice President of Academic Affairs at Scottsdale Community College within the Maricopa (Arizona) Community College District, a position she has held since 2016. In this position, she provides leadership in the areas of instruction, strategic planning, institutional research, and learning support. As Vice President, she worked with colleagues to develop and launch a Cannabis Industry Education program and two hybrid transfer associate degrees, which have no textbook costs. She also created and delivered a certificate program to address the training needs of local tribal courts in Maricopa County and Arizona for the Salt River Pima-Maricopa Indian Community, among other initiatives.

She served the entire Maricopa 10-college District with the Maricopa Center for Learning and Instruction where she planned and administered instructional support programs and services for over 1,600 faculty and instructors.

Her previous roles at Estrella Mountain Community College within the Maricopa District include Division Chair of Counseling in Student Affairs and tenured counseling faculty.

Throughout her career, Dr. Fujii has presented nationally on the topics of diversity, equity, and inclusion; student retention/persistence; college counseling; and student development. She authored a column for the national newsletter of the American College Counseling Association (ACCA) and is published in the Community College Journal of Research and Practice. She is also on the Board of Directors for the National Asian/Pacific Islander Council (NAPIC), an affiliated council of the American Association for Community Colleges (AACC).

About Arapahoe Community College

Arapahoe Community College (ACC) provides innovative and responsive educational and economic opportunities in an accessible, inclusive environment that promotes success for students, employees, and the communities it serves. ACC offers classes online and at campuses in Littleton, Parker, and Castle Rock, serving students throughout Arapahoe County, Douglas County, and south metro Denver. ACC has seven academic pathways for students to explore, connect and succeed, as well as guaranteed transfer programs to all four-year Colorado public institutions.

About Colorado Community College System

The Colorado Community College System (CCCS) is the state’s largest system of higher education and workforce development, delivering thousands of programs to over 125,000 students annually through 13 colleges and 38 locations across Colorado. Our open-access mission ensures all Coloradans who aspire to enrich their lives have access to high quality, affordable higher education opportunities. The System Office provides leadership, advocacy, and support to the colleges under the direction of the State Board for Community Colleges and Occupational Education (SBCCOE). Join us in changing the way Colorado goes to college www.cccs.edu.

