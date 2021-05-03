Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Notice of Timbercreek Financial Q1 2021 Results Conference Call

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, May 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Timbercreek Financial (TSX: TF) (the “Company”) announced today it will host a conference call to discuss its 2021 first quarter financial results on May 6, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. EDT. The Company will issue its financial results on May 5, 2021.

Q1 2021 CONFERENCE CALL
DATE:   Thursday, May 6, 2021
TIME:   1:00 p.m. EDT

Please Login from your computer as a Guest:
https://timbercreekfinancial.adobeconnect.com/tfq12021/

In the 10 minutes prior to call start time, call the Dial-In Number:
Participant Toll Free Dial-In Number: (855) 223-7310
Participant International Dial-In Number: (647) 788-4930

Conference ID: 3398999

WEBCAST: The audio webcast and accompanying slide show can be accessed at www.timbercreekfinancial.com under Investor Relations

The playback of the conference call will also be available on www.timbercreekfinancial.com following the call.

About Timbercreek Financial
Timbercreek Financial is a leading non-bank, commercial real estate lender providing shorter-duration, structured financing solutions to commercial real estate professionals. Our sophisticated, service-oriented approach allows us to meet the needs of borrowers, including faster execution and more flexible terms that are not typically provided by Canadian financial institutions. By employing thorough underwriting, active management and strong governance, we are able to meet these needs while generating strong risk-adjusted yields for investors. Further information is available on our website, www.timbercreekfinancial.com.

SOURCE: Timbercreek Financial

For further information, please contact:
Timbercreek Financial
Karynna Ma, VP | Investor Relations
416-923-9967
kma@timbercreek.com


