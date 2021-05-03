2021-05-03 08:28:25.787 Advance Resident Wins $100,000 Scratchers Prize
2021-05-03 08:28:25.787
Janet Booth Nightingale won $100,000 playing the Missouri Lottery’s “Fat Wallet” Scratchers game.
While Booth Nightingale reported winning smaller amounts in the past, she never expected a prize of this amount.
“This is the big one,” she said enthusiastically.
The $5 “Fat Wallet” game has over $2.1 million in unclaimed prizes, including another top prize of $100,000.
The winning ticket was purchased at Amerimart, 19950 State Highway C, in Advance.
Players in Stoddard County won more than $5.1 million dollars in prizes in FY20. During that same period, more than $204,900 in Missouri Lottery proceeds were spent on education programs in the county.
All Missouri Lottery offices are currently open for claims of $600 or more, by appointment only. Winning tickets may also be claimed by mail.