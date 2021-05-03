Travel Advisory: Overnight Closure Scheduled for Greenville Avenue in Johnston

The Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) will temporarily close Greenville Avenue (Route 5) at the I-295 overpass in Johnston during overnight hours on Wednesday, May 5 from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. The closure is needed so RIDOT can dismantle a temporary bridge used during the $16.5 million project to replace the two bridges that carry I-295 over Greenville Avenue.

Westbound traffic will use the I-295 North on-ramp, get off at Exit 12A (Route 44/Putnam Pike), and use I-295 South to Exit 10 to get back to Greenville Avenue. Eastbound traffic will be directed to use I-295 South, get off at Exit 9C (Route 6/Hartford Avenue), and use I-295 North to Exit 10 to Greenville Avenue.

The bridge is 50 years old and carries 78,000 vehicles per day. The project is expected to finish in Fall 2022.

All construction projects are subject to changes in schedule and scope depending on needs, circumstances, findings, and weather.

The replacement of the Greenville Avenue Bridge is made possible by RhodeWorks, RIDOT's ongoing commitment to repair structurally deficient bridges and bring Rhode Island's transportation infrastructure into a state of good repair, promote economic development, and create jobs. Learn more at www.ridot.net/RhodeWorks.