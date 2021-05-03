Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Live Streaming Oral Argument at the Court of Appeals

The South Carolina Court of Appeals

JENNY ABBOTT KITCHINGS CLERK

V. CLAIRE ALLEN CHIEF DEPUTY CLERK

POST OFFICE BOX 11629 COLUMBIA, SOUTH CAROLINA  29211 1220 SENATE STREET COLUMBIA, SOUTH CAROLINA 29201 TELEPHONE: (803) 734-1890 FAX: (803) 734-1839 www.sccourts.org

The South Carolina Court of Appeals is delighted to announce oral arguments are now available for live streaming.  To access the Court of Appeals Video Portal and the dates of oral argument, please utilize this link:   https://sccourts.org/COAvideo/index.cfm.

 

