Live Streaming Oral Argument at the Court of Appeals

The South Carolina Court of Appeals is delighted to announce oral arguments are now available for live streaming. To access the Court of Appeals Video Portal and the dates of oral argument, please utilize this link: https://sccourts.org/COAvideo/index.cfm.