Security Federal Corporation Announces Increased First Quarter Earnings

AIKEN, S. C., May 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Security Federal Corporation ("Company") (OTCBB: SFDL), the holding company for Security Federal Bank ("Bank"), today announced earnings results for the quarter ended March 31, 2021. Net income increased to $3.2 million or $0.98 per common share (basic) for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 compared to $1.1 million or $0.34 per common share (basic) for the first quarter of 2020. The $2.1 million increase in net income was primarily the result of decreases in interest expense and loan loss provision expense during the first quarter of 2021.



First Quarter Financial Highlights

Total interest income was $9.1 million for the first quarters of both 2021 and 2020, while interest expense decreased $1.1 million or 51.5% to $1.1 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2021

Non-interest income and expense remained flat at $2.8 million and $7.6 million, respectively, for the quarters ended March 31, 2021 and 2020

Average interest earning assets grew $167 million to $1.1 billion at March 31, 2021 compared to $926 million at March 31, 2020

Average interest bearing liabilities increased $60.1 million to $868.9 million at March 31, 2021 from $808.8 million at March 31, 2020

Quarter Ended (Dollars in Thousands, except for Earnings per Share) 3/31/2021 3/31/2020 Total interest income $ 9,097 $ 9,095 Total interest expense 1,077 2,219 Net interest income 8,020 6,876 Provision for loan losses (870 ) 700 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 8,890 6,176 Non-interest income 2,774 2,796 Non-interest expense 7,610 7,644 Income before income taxes 4,054 1,328 Provision for income taxes 875 264 Net income $ 3,179 $ 1,064 Earnings per common share (basic) $ 0.98 $ 0.34

Credit Quality Highlights

We had a negative provision for loan losses of $870,000 for the first quarter of 2021, compared to provision expense of $700,000 for the first quarter of 2020. The negative provision for the first quarter of 2021 resulted from a reduction in qualitative adjustment factors related to improvement in the economic and business conditions at both the national and regional levels as of March 31, 2021.

Other credit quality highlights are included in the tables below.

Quarter Ended Dollars in thousands 3/31/2021 3/31/2020 Provision for loan losses $ (870 ) $ 700 Net charge-offs $ 26 $ 54 At Period End (dollars in thousands): 3/31/2021 12/31/2020 3/31/2020 Non-performing assets $ 3,861 $ 3,624 $ 4,443 Non-performing assets to gross loans 0.75 % 0.75 % 0.96 % Allowance for loan losses $ 11,967 $ 12,843 $ 9,872 Allowance to gross loans 2.33 % 2.64 % 2.13 %

Balance Sheet Highlights and Capital Management

Total assets increased $7.7 million during the first quarter of 2021 and $149.6 million since the first quarter of 2020 to $1.2 billion at March 31, 2021

Net loans receivable increased $29.6 million during the first quarter of 2021 and $48.8 million since the first quarter of 2020 to $508.8 million at March 31, 2021, primarily due to originations of Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) loans

Investment and mortgage-backed securities decreased $21.5 million, or 3.5%, during the first quarter to $586.1 million at March 31, 2021, primarily due to principal pay downs received and maturities of investment and mortgage-backed securities

Total deposits increased $51.7 million to $969.8 million at March 31, 2021 from $918.1 million at December 31, 2020, primarily due to PPP funds deposited and an increase in commercial checking accounts

Dollars in thousands (except per share amounts) 3/31/2021 12/31/2020 3/31/2020 Total assets $ 1,179,421 $ 1,171,710 $ 1,029,774 Cash and cash equivalents 19,105 18,506 15,462 Total loans receivable, net * 508,789 479,167 459,967 Investment and mortgage-backed securities 586,073 607,579 487,611 Deposits 969,802 918,096 776,000 Borrowings 90,652 131,972 147,830 Shareholders' equity 109,261 111,906 96,262 Book value per share $ 33.59 $ 34.40 $ 29.59 Total risk based capital to risk weighted assets (1) 19.67 % 19.89 % 17.33 % CET1 capital to risk weighted assets (1) 18.42 % 18.63 % 16.08 % Tier 1 leverage capital ratio (1) 9.80 % 9.76 % 10.30 % * Includes PPP loans of $60.2 million and $47.1 million at 3/31/2021 and 12/31/2020, respectively. (1)- Ratio is calculated using Bank only information and not consolidated information

Security Federal has 17 full service branches located in Aiken, Ballentine, Clearwater, Columbia, Graniteville, Langley, Lexington, North Augusta, Ridge Spring, Wagener and West Columbia, South Carolina and Augusta and Evans, Georgia. A full range of financial services, including trust and investments, are provided by the Bank and insurance services are provided by the Bank’s wholly owned subsidiary, Security Federal Insurance, Inc. The Bank’s newest branch, located in Augusta, Georgia, is under construction but scheduled to open later this year. It will be a full-service branch offering depository banking as well as commercial and consumer lending.

Forward-looking statements:

For additional information contact Darrell Rains, Chief Financial Officer, at (803) 641-3000.