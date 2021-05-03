Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 967 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 223,450 in the last 365 days.

Security Federal Corporation Announces Increased First Quarter Earnings

/EIN News/ -- AIKEN, S. C., May 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Security Federal Corporation (“Company”) (OTCBB: SFDL), the holding company for Security Federal Bank (“Bank”), today announced earnings results for the quarter ended March 31, 2021. Net income increased to $3.2 million or $0.98 per common share (basic) for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 compared to $1.1 million or $0.34 per common share (basic) for the first quarter of 2020. The $2.1 million increase in net income was primarily the result of decreases in interest expense and loan loss provision expense during the first quarter of 2021.

First Quarter Financial Highlights

  • Total interest income was $9.1 million for the first quarters of both 2021 and 2020, while interest expense decreased $1.1 million or 51.5% to $1.1 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2021  
  • Non-interest income and expense remained flat at $2.8 million and $7.6 million, respectively, for the quarters ended March 31, 2021 and 2020
  • Average interest earning assets grew $167 million to $1.1 billion at March 31, 2021 compared to $926 million at March 31, 2020
  • Average interest bearing liabilities increased $60.1 million to $868.9 million at March 31, 2021 from $808.8 million at March 31, 2020
  Quarter Ended
(Dollars in Thousands, except for Earnings per Share) 3/31/2021 3/31/2020
Total interest income $ 9,097   $ 9,095
Total interest expense   1,077     2,219
Net interest income   8,020     6,876
Provision for loan losses   (870 )   700
Net interest income after provision for loan losses   8,890     6,176
Non-interest income   2,774     2,796
Non-interest expense   7,610     7,644
Income before income taxes   4,054     1,328
Provision for income taxes   875     264
Net income $    3,179   $ 1,064
Earnings per common share (basic) $    0.98   $       0.34
 

Credit Quality Highlights

We had a negative provision for loan losses of $870,000 for the first quarter of 2021, compared to provision expense of $700,000 for the first quarter of 2020. The negative provision for the first quarter of 2021 resulted from a reduction in qualitative adjustment factors related to improvement in the economic and business conditions at both the national and regional levels as of March 31, 2021.

Other credit quality highlights are included in the tables below.

  Quarter Ended  
Dollars in thousands 3/31/2021 3/31/2020  
Provision for loan losses $ (870 ) $ 700    
Net charge-offs $ 26   $ 54    
       
At Period End (dollars in thousands): 3/31/2021 12/31/2020 3/31/2020
Non-performing assets $ 3,861   $ 3,624   $ 4,443  
Non-performing assets to gross loans   0.75 %   0.75 %   0.96 %
Allowance for loan losses $ 11,967   $ 12,843   $ 9,872  
Allowance to gross loans   2.33 %   2.64 %   2.13 %

Balance Sheet Highlights and Capital Management

  • Total assets increased $7.7 million during the first quarter of 2021 and $149.6 million since the first quarter of 2020 to $1.2 billion at March 31, 2021
  • Net loans receivable increased $29.6 million during the first quarter of 2021 and $48.8 million since the first quarter of 2020 to $508.8 million at March 31, 2021, primarily due to originations of Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) loans
  • Investment and mortgage-backed securities decreased $21.5 million, or 3.5%, during the first quarter to $586.1 million at March 31, 2021, primarily due to principal pay downs received and maturities of investment and mortgage-backed securities
  • Total deposits increased $51.7 million to $969.8 million at March 31, 2021 from $918.1 million at December 31, 2020, primarily due to PPP funds deposited and an increase in commercial checking accounts
Dollars in thousands (except per share amounts) 3/31/2021 12/31/2020 3/31/2020
Total assets $ 1,179,421   $ 1,171,710   $ 1,029,774  
Cash and cash equivalents   19,105     18,506     15,462  
Total loans receivable, net *   508,789     479,167     459,967  
Investment and mortgage-backed securities   586,073     607,579     487,611  
Deposits   969,802     918,096     776,000  
Borrowings   90,652     131,972     147,830  
Shareholders' equity   109,261     111,906     96,262  
Book value per share $ 33.59   $ 34.40   $ 29.59  
Total risk based capital to risk weighted assets (1)   19.67 %   19.89 %   17.33 %
CET1 capital to risk weighted assets (1)   18.42 %   18.63 %   16.08 %
Tier 1 leverage capital ratio (1)   9.80 %   9.76 %   10.30 %
* Includes PPP loans of $60.2 million and $47.1 million at 3/31/2021 and 12/31/2020, respectively. 
(1)- Ratio is calculated using Bank only information and not consolidated information 

Security Federal has 17 full service branches located in Aiken, Ballentine, Clearwater, Columbia, Graniteville, Langley, Lexington, North Augusta, Ridge Spring, Wagener and West Columbia, South Carolina and Augusta and Evans, Georgia. A full range of financial services, including trust and investments, are provided by the Bank and insurance services are provided by the Bank’s wholly owned subsidiary, Security Federal Insurance, Inc. The Bank’s newest branch, located in Augusta, Georgia, is under construction but scheduled to open later this year. It will be a full-service branch offering depository banking as well as commercial and consumer lending.

Forward-looking statements:

Certain matters discussed in this press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements relate to, among other things, expectations of the business environment in which the Company operates, projections of future performance, perceived opportunities in the market, potential future credit experience, and statements regarding the Company’s mission and vision. These forward-looking statements are based upon current management expectations and may, therefore, involve risks and uncertainties. The Company’s actual results, performance, or achievements may differ materially from those suggested, expressed, or implied by forward-looking statements as a result of a wide variety or range of factors including, but not limited to: the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic, including on the Company’s credit quality and business operations, as well as its impact on general economic and financial market conditions and other uncertainties resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic, such as the extent and duration of the impact on public health, the U.S. and global economies, and consumer and corporate customers, including economic activity, employment levels and market liquidity; interest rate fluctuations; economic conditions in the Company’s primary market area; demand for residential, commercial business and commercial real estate, consumer, and other types of loans; success of new products; competitive conditions between banks and non-bank financial service providers; legislative or regulatory changes that adversely affect the Company’s business including changes in regulatory policies and principles, and changes related to the Basel III requirements, the impact of the effect of the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act and the implementing regulations, including the interpretation of regulatory capital or other rules; the ability to attract and retain deposits; the availability of resources to address changes in laws, rules, or regulations or to respond to regulatory actions; adverse changes in the securities markets; changes in accounting policies and practices, as may be adopted by the financial institution regulatory agencies or the Financial Accounting Standards Board, including additional guidance and interpretation on accounting issues and details of the implementation of new accounting methods; technology factors affecting operations; pricing of products and services; and other risks detailed in the Company’s reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020. Accordingly, these factors should be considered in evaluating forward-looking statements, and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. The Company undertakes no responsibility to update or revise any forward-looking statement. 


For additional information contact Darrell Rains, Chief Financial Officer, at (803) 641-3000.

Primary Logo

You just read:

Security Federal Corporation Announces Increased First Quarter Earnings

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.