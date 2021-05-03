Asia-Pacific Ophthalmic Diagnostic Devices Market is Expected to Reach $2.18 Billion by 2027: Says AMR

Rise in prevalence of eye-diseases, rapid technological advancements in ophthalmic devices, and increase in geriatric population fuel the growth of the Asia-Pacific ophthalmic diagnostic devices market. By product, the optical coherence tomography systems segment would remain lucrative by 2027. By country, on the other hand, the market across Japan appeared as the major revenue holder in 2019.

/EIN News/ -- Porrtland, OR, May 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the Asia-Pacific Ophthalmic Diagnostic Devices Market was pegged at $1.55 billion in 2019 and is estimated to hit $2.18 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 4.3% from 2019 to 2027. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and changing market trends.

Rise in prevalence of eye-diseases, rapid technological advancements in ophthalmic devices, and increase in geriatric population fuel the growth of the Asia-Pacific ophthalmic diagnostic devices market. On the other hand, unfavorable reimbursement policy and dearth of skilled professionals impede the growth to some extent. However, emergence of medical tourism in emerging countries is expected to create lucrative opportunities in the industry.

Covid-19 scenario-

The outbreak of the pandemic led to the closure of many ophthalmology diagnostics clinics across the world and the surgeries are also postponed. This is because the ophthalmologists are at high risk, as they share close proximity to the patients while inspecting them and transmission can happen anytime.

However, several government bodies have initiated vaccination drives, and with this, the market is expected to get back on its track soon.

The Asia-Pacific ophthalmic diagnostic devices market is analyzed across product and country. Based on product, the market is categorized into refractors, corneal topography systems, retinal ultrasound systems, fundus camera, ophthalmoscopes, optical coherence tomography systems, perimeters, slit lamps, and tonometer. The optical coherence tomography systems segment accounted for more than one-fourth of the total market share in 2019, and is projected to lead the trail by 2027. The same segment would also garner the fastest CAGR of 5.4% throughout the forecast period.

By country, Japan contributed to more than one-fourth of the total market revenue in 2019, and is expected to rule the roost by 2027. At the same time, the market across India would cite the fastest CAGR of 6.7% from 2019 to 2027. The other countries discussed in the report include China, Australia, South Korea, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam.

The leading market players analyzed in the Asia-Pacific ophthalmic diagnostic devices market report include Halma, plc., Topcon Corporation, Coburn Technologies, Inc., Alcon Vision, Nidek Co., Ltd., Haag-Streit Holding AG, Carl Zeiss Meditec AG, Ametek, Inc., Optovue Corporation, and Essilor International S.A. These market players have adopted different strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to reinforce their status in the industry.





