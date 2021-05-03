American Oncology Network Expands Footprint in Northwest with the Addition of Summit Cancer Centers

/EIN News/ -- Fort Myers, Fla., May 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Oncology Network, LLC (AON) is pleased to announce that Summit Cancer Centers, a leading cancer center in Spokane, Washington, has joined AON effective May 1, 2021. AON is an alliance of physicians and veteran healthcare leaders uniting to ensure the long-term success of community oncology.

Summit Cancer Centers (Summit) provides care at eight locations, serving patients in eastern Washington, Idaho, Montana, Oregon, and western Canada. Summit offers comprehensive cancer services from diagnostic imaging, cancer treatments with the most advanced therapies and technologies, clinical trials to onsite oral chemotherapy and lab services. Cancer treatments include surgical oncology, chemotherapy, immunotherapy, and other medical oncology therapies.

“Our approach is to treat the whole person rather than only focusing on the cancer itself. As part of this commitment, we offer complementary wellness therapies including acupuncture, cancer massage and nutrition counseling. This approach is at the core of our mission,” said Summit Medical Oncologist Arvind Chaudhry, MD, PhD.

The Summit team includes Medical Oncologists Arvind Chaudhry, MD, PhD, Bruce Cutter, MD, Carolyn Aks, MD, Stephanie Hodson, MD, Mirela Andrei, MD, Janelle Bennett, MD, Surgical Oncologist Aaron Saunders, MD, MAS, DABS, Surgical Breast Oncologist Anne Kieryn, MD, Radiation Oncologists Karie-Lynn Kelly, MD and Jonathan Sharrett, MD.

AON CEO Todd Schonherz stated, “We are excited to have Summit Cancer Centers join AON, through this partnership patients will continue to get high quality cancer care with enhanced services including diagnostic technologies, an oral oncolytic outpatient pharmacy providing home delivery of medications and care management services.”

Additionally, Summit goes beyond traditional medical care by collaborating with all healthcare professionals such as primary care physicians, acupuncturists, dietitians and naturopathic physicians helping to provide the best overall cancer care for their patients.

With a mission to ensure that everyone has access to exceptional cancer care, AON was founded by well-respected leaders in the oncology community with decades of experience helping oncology practices to thrive by providing proven solutions.

About American Oncology Network, LLC

American Oncology Network, LLC (AON) is an alliance of physicians and seasoned healthcare leaders partnering to ensure the long-term success of community oncology. Launched in 2018, the rapidly expanding AON network represents 102 physicians and 65 nurse practitioners and physician assistants practicing across 17 states. The executive management team of AON encompasses more than three decades of oncology practice management experience, enabling physicians to focus on what matters most – providing the highest quality care for patients.

The organization provides unique and comprehensive protocols for managing administrative procedures and enhancing ancillary services for its affiliates. AON is able to aggregate volume and attain economies of scale, as it guides its member physicians and practices through the transition to value-based reimbursement models that improve the patient experience and help to reduce the per-capita cost of cancer care.

AON also provides a unique model of physician led, community-based oncology management. With services such as a centralized specialty pharmacy, diagnostics, pathology, fully integrated electronic medical records, a care management team and a variety of financial assistance programs, an alliance with AON ensures that patients’ experiences will be at the very pinnacle of cancer care today.

About Summit Cancer Centers

Summit Cancer Centers is a community-based medical and surgical oncology practice providing care for patients diagnosed with all types of cancer and blood disorders. We are experienced physicians, nurse practitioners, nurses and clinical support staff providing compassionate, patient-centered care in Washington, Idaho, Montana, Oregon and western Canada.

Services include diagnostic testing, pathology and lab services, specialty pharmacy and a complimentary wellness program with acupuncture, cancer massage and nutritional counseling.

Proudly serving patients at:

13424 East Mission, Suite A 13424 East Mission, Suite B 2855 East Magic View Drive

Spokane Valley, WA 99216 Spokane Valley, WA 99216 Meridian, ID 83642

6001 North Mayfair Street 414 Church Street, Suite 206 1200 W Fairview Street

Spokane, WA 99208 Sandpoint, ID 83864 Colfax, WA 99111

1641 East Polston Ave, Suite 102 143 Garden Homes Drive

Post Falls, ID 83854 Colville, WA 99114

Caroline Hewitt American Oncology Network 941.224.8736 Caroline.Hewitt@AONcology.com