Digital Workplace Market Size to Reach USD 90.52 Billion in 2028 | Rising Trend of Bring You Own Device and Increasing Need to Reduce Operational Costs are Key Factors Driving Industry Growth, says Emergen Research

Key players in the Digital Workplace market include HCL Technologies Limited, Citrix Systems, Inc., Wipro Limited, International Business Machines Corporation, Tata Consultancy Services Limited, DXC Technology Co, Atos SE, NTT DATA Corporation, Accenture plc, and Unisys Corporation

/EIN News/ -- Vancouver, British Columbia, May 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global digital workplace market size reached USD 19.46 Billion in 2020 and is expected to register a CAGR of 21.3% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. The global digital workplace market revenue growth is expected to be driven by rising trend of Bring You Own Device, increasing need to reduce operational costs, and rising adoption of cloud-based services across various industries and sectors.

However, concerns regarding data security and privacy associated with digital workplace solutions is expected to hamper global digital workplace market growth to some extent during the forecast period.

Claim Your FREE Sample Copy with Table of content@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/658

Some Key Highlights From the Report

Increasing adoption of digital workplace solutions among end-users to enhance resource usages, is driving revenue growth of the solution segment, which is expected to register a significantly rapid CAGR over the forecast period.

The SMEs segment is expected to register significant revenue growth over the forecast period due to increasing need for teamwork and communication tools, employee engagement, and performance among SMEs.

The BFSI segment is expected to register significant growth in terms of market share during the forecast period due to increasing implementation of digital workplace solutions and services in the BFSI sector.

Asia Pacific is expected to register fastest revenue growth rate during the forecast period due to increasing popularity of working remotely emphasis on providing high-quality facilities to improve customer experience among end-users in countries in the region.

Key players in the market include HCL Technologies Limited, Citrix Systems, Inc., Wipro Limited, International Business Machines Corporation, Tata Consultancy Services Limited, DXC Technology Co, Atos SE, NTT DATA Corporation, Accenture plc, and Unisys Corporation

In May 2020, Amelia, formerly known as IPsoft, which is a world pioneer in enterprise Artificial Intelligence (AI), expanded its collaboration with Unisys Corporation. The objective of the collaboration is to incorporate cognitive AI capabilities into InteliServe, – Unisys' widespread workplace automation platform – which transforms how users communicate with the service desk. The companies work collaboratively to offer a unified set of best-in-class cognitive technology which addresses all issues in the workplace, from technology and HR to legal and financial services.

Check Our Prices@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/select-license/658

Emergen Research has segmented the global digital workplace market on the basis of component, organization size, end-use, and region:

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028) Services Solutions

Organization Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028) SMEs Large Enterprises

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028) Manufacturing Government BFSI Healthcare Retail IT & Telecom Media & Entertainment Others



Click to access the Report Study, Read key highlights of the Report and Look at Projected Trends: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/digital-workplace-market

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028) North America U.S. Canada Mexico Europe Germany France U.K. Italy Spain BENELUX Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Turkey Rest of MEA



Take a Look at our Related Reports:

AI-Enabled Medical Imaging Solutions Market By Product (Software, Hardware), By Workflow (Image Acquisition, Image Analysis, Reporting, and Communication), By Therapeutic Application (General Imaging, Specialty Imaging), By Deployment Mode, By Modality, and By Region, Forecasts to 2027

Smart Factory Market By Component (Industrial Robotics, Sensors, Control Devices, Industrial Network, Machine Vision), By Solution (PLC, PLM, MES, ERP, SCADA), By Industries (Process Industries and Discrete Industries), Forecasts to 2027

Smart Manufacturing Market By Information Technology (Manufacturing Execution System, Industrial Communication), By Enabling Technology (Industrial Robotics, IIoT), By Industry (Aerospace & Defense, Automotive), Forecasts to 2027

About Emergen Research

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Emergen Research has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.

Contact Us:

Eric Lee

Corporate Sales Specialist

Emergen Research | Web: www.emergenresearch.com

Direct Line: +1 (604) 757-9756

E-mail: sales@emergenresearch.com

Facebook | LinkdIn | Twitter | Blogs