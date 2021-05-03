Webinar - NetNumber to Highlight the Benefits of Maintaining Legacy Services as Network Technology Shifts to the Cloud

/EIN News/ -- Lowell, MA, May 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

WHO:

Matt Rosenberg, NetNumber’s Chief Revenue Officer, will discuss the benefits of maintaining legacy services as network operators move their networks from physical deployments to the cloud in a Mobile Europe webinar entitled “Maintaining Legacy Services as Global Technologies Shift from Physical to Cloud”.

WHEN:

Mr. Rosenberg will speak on Thursday, June 3, 2021 at 2:00 PM GMT.

WHERE:

Virtual Event

WHAT:

While 5G is the path to the future, many InterGENerational networks like 2G, 3G, 4G & LTE remain in service—functional and delivering on their promise. Additionally, there is a dramatic shift going on— from traditional physical infrastructure to an enterprise IT network infrastructure that is distributed, cloud-based and enabled by orchestration capabilities.

Both trends are forcing operators to consider how to manage the transition from legacy to new, and from physical into the cloud. Today, not all operators are ready for 5G, but many are interested in leveraging the benefits associated with the cloud.

This webinar will discuss the benefits of maintaining legacy services as global technologies shift from physical to the cloud, and recommendations for successfully doing so. Join NetNumber Chief Revenue Officer Matt Rosenberg as he shares key considerations and success factors to consider based on working closely with telecom operators across the globe.

To register to attend this session click on this link.

