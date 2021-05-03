In Vivo Toxicology Market worth $ 7.34 Billion, Globally, by 2028 at 5.31 % CAGR: Verified Market Research™

Development of exclusive In Vivo toxicology tests, increasing R&D activities in the pharmaceutical industry, innovations in animal models, and the growing demand for personalized medicine are the primary drivers of growth of the market.

/EIN News/ -- Jersey City, New Jersey, May 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, “ In Vivo Toxicology Market ” by Testing Facility (Out-Source and In-House Testing Facility), by End User (Academic and Research Institutes, Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies, Contract Research Organizations), by Toxicity End Point (Immunotoxicity, Systemic Toxicity, Genotoxicity, & Others), by Test Type (Acute, Sub-Acute, Sub-Chronic, & Chronic), by Product (Instruments and Consumables), and by Geography. According to Verified Market Research, the Global In Vivo Toxicology Market USD 4.85 Billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 7.34 Billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 5.31% from 2021 to 2028.

Global In Vivo Toxicology Market Overview

An important driver of growth of the Global In Vivo Toxicology market is the investment in increasing the R&D efficiency. An increasing number of pharma companies and medical device manufacturers focus on innovation and increasing their R&D efficiencies. The changing dynamics of the healthcare market in terms of its significance due to a rising number of populations needing medical attention in various countries have compelled pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to develop drugs that are used to mitigate the combat the disease-causing pathogen without heavy side effects.

R&D activities, however, are associated with a high risk of failure. In the U.S., only 5 in 5000 drugs that are able to progress to the preclinical trial phase progress for its administration on human beings. Also, it is very important to increase the approval rate of drug in phase I, which, at present is R&D’s foremost objective. To achieve this, a large amount of R&D is conducted in the early stages of drug development. The in vivo toxicology method activities are likely to increase due to this intensive R&D in the earlier stages, which is expected to drive the market. Before the drug reaches the more expensive clinical stage. Biotechnology Industry Organization (BIO) in 2019 states that R&D investments in emerging therapeutics and novel drugs by emerging growth companies (EGCs) in the U.S. over the last decade constitute about 82.7% of the total venture capital investments.

Key Developments in In Vivo Toxicology Market

•Harbour BioMed (HBM) on March 2021 announced the dosing of the first patient in its open Phase I clinical study of HBM4003 for Chinese patients suffering from advanced melanoma and other solid tumors.

•On 31st March 2020, Danaher Corporation announced the completion of its acquisition of the Biopharma business from General Electric Company's Life Sciences division. The business was named Cytiva and will be a standalone operating company within Danaher's Life Sciences segment.

• Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, the world leader in serving science, today announced the launch of the Thermo Scientific AerosolSense Sampler, a new surveillance solution designed to deliver fast and highly reliable insight into the presence of in-air pathogens, including SARS-CoV-2.

The major players in the market are Danaher Corporation (U.S.), Envigo (U.S.), Charles River Laboratories (U.S.), Waters Corporations (U.S.), Bruker Corporation (U.S.), Transcure BioServices SAS (France), GenOway S.A. (France), Harbour BioMed (U.S.), Merck KGaA (Germany), GVK Biosciences Pvt. Ltd. (India) among others.

Verified Market Research has segmented the Global In Vivo Toxicology Market On the basis of Testing Facility, End User, Toxicity End Point, Test Type and Product and Geography.

In Vivo Toxicology Market by Testing Facility Out-Sourced Testing Facility In-House Testing Facility



In Vivo Toxicology Market by End User Academic and Research Institutes Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies Contract Research Organizations Other End Users



In Vivo Toxicology Market by Toxicity End Point Immunotoxicity Systemic toxicity Carcinogenicity Genotoxicity Developmental & reproductive toxicity (DART) Other toxicity endpoints



In Vivo Toxicology Market by Test Type Acute Sub-acute Sub-chronic Chronic



In Vivo Toxicology Market by Product Instruments Consumable



In Vivo Toxicology Market by Geography North America U.S Canada Mexico Europe Germany France U.K Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan India Rest of Asia Pacific ROW Middle East & Africa Latin America



