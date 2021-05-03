Data Expedition, Inc.® Announces Support for AWS for Media & Entertainment Initiative

/EIN News/ -- BOSTON, May 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Data Expedition, Inc.® (DEI®), creator of intelligent data transport software, announced support for the AWS for Media & Entertainment initiative from Amazon Web Services (AWS). DEI's CloudDat product accelerates the transfer of data, such as video and audio files, to and from AWS cloud storage.



AWS for Media & Entertainment is an initiative featuring new and existing services and solutions from AWS and AWS Partners, built specifically for content creators, rights holders, producers, broadcasters, and distributors. AWS adds the newly announced Amazon Nimble Studio, a service that enables customers to set up creative studios in hours instead of weeks, to a portfolio of more purpose-built media and entertainment industry services than any other cloud, including AWS Elemental MediaPackage, AWS Elemental MediaConnect, AWS Elemental MediaLive, AWS Elemental MediaConvert, and Amazon Interactive Video Service (IVS). AWS for Media & Entertainment also simplifies the process of building, deploying, and reinventing mission-critical industry workloads by aligning AWS and AWS Partner capabilities against five solution areas: Content Production; Media Supply Chain & Archive; Broadcast; Direct-to-Consumer & Streaming; and Data Science & Analytics. The CloudDat software package from DEI allows for full utilization of bandwidth to targets such as Amazon Simple Storage Service (Amazon S3), thereby allowing media and entertainment users to avoid shipping hard drives and using other costly solutions that charge per-GB (gigabyte).

CloudDat for AWS is an Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud (Amazon EC2 ) hosted accelerated file transfer gateway that allows users to access AWS storage at multi-gigabit speeds from anywhere in the world. For example, Media & Entertainment customers doing cloud-based studio production, VFX, post-production, or live sports production and editing, can accelerate their workflows by reducing their wait time for data transfer, resulting in faster turn arounds, more overall productivity and lower costs.



DEI customer castLabs works with streaming services that distribute video content from major studios. Studios are typically very protective of content and need assurance that content will not fall into the wrong hands due to lack of security. castLabs requires a data transport method that moves digital media assets to and from the company’s Amazon S3 storage safely as well as quickly. “If we don’t make sure that customer content is secure in its travels to and from the cloud,” said Michael Stattmann, CEO and CTO at castLabs, “then we aren’t doing our job. CloudDat was easy to implement , and once we did, we no longer had to think about it. It just works.”

Amazon S3 is an object storage service that offers industry-leading scalability, data availability, security, and performance. This means customers of all sizes and industries, like castLabs, can use it to store and protect any amount of data for a range of use cases, such as data lakes, websites, mobile applications, backup and restore, archive, enterprise applications, Internet of Things (IoT) devices, and big data analytics.

Start a free trial of CloudDat from AWS Marketplace or contact Data Expedition at info@DataExpedition.com to discuss your media asset workflow and transfer needs. AWS Marketplace is a digital catalog of third-party software, services, and data that makes it easy to find, buy, deploy, and manage software on AWS.

About Data Expedition, Inc.

Data Expedition, Inc.® (DEI®) is the Emmy-award winning creator of the world’s only intelligent data transport software. It automatically adapts to network variability to fully utilize any network path, maximizing the performance of existing infrastructure, while minimizing time and effort required – all at a fraction of the cost of other solutions. The company's patented Multipurpose Transaction Protocol® (MTP™) technology uses unique flow-control and error-recovery algorithms to achieve high network efficiency across all IP networks. DEI has provided data transport solutions to the world's largest companies across nearly every continent and industry since 2000. https://www.dataexpedition.com . Follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn .

