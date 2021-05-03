Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Wildlife Commission Approves 2021-2022 Migratory Game Bird Seasons

RALEIGH, N.C. (May 3, 2021) – At its business meeting last week, the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission approved season dates, bag limits and applicable regulations for the 2021-22 waterfowl, webless migratory game bird (including doves) and extended falconry seasons.

Selected seasons also will be published in the 2021-22 Inland Fishing, Hunting and Trapping Regulations Digest scheduled for publication Aug. 1.

While many seasons remain unchanged, some notable changes are:

  • Duck season dates are now established within two duck hunting zones, Coastal and Inland.  Interstate 95 forms the boundary between the Coastal and Inland duck zones. Up to three season segments are allowed within each zone. The number of season segments, up to the allowable, and season dates within zones can change annually. Federal frameworks require these duck hunting zones to remain in place through the 2025-26 season.  Daily bag limits will be the same in both zones.
  • Various webless, waterfowl, and extended falconry seasons have been adjusted to better align with the dates within the two duck hunting zones.
  • Based on the current status of the Eastern population of Tundra Swans, the number of available swan hunting permits allocated to North Carolina will remain at 4,895.
  • During the open portions of the general duck season, the bag limit for scaup will be one scaup daily from Oct. 21 - Jan. 7, and two scaup daily from Jan. 8 - 31.

For more information on migratory game birds in North Carolina, visit the Commission’s What to Hunt page.

