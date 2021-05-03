Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
iGrafx Announces Appointment of Andrew McFarland to Chief Executive Officer

/EIN News/ -- PORTLAND, Ore., May 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iGrafx, a world leader in digital business transformation, announced the appointment of Andrew McFarland to Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately.

Andrew joined iGrafx in October 2020 as Chief Customer Officer, bringing more than 25 years’ experience in executive leadership. “Andy is a proven leader who develops employees, drives vision, consistently exceeds goals” stated Joel Trammel, chairman of iGrafx and managing partner of Lone Rock Technology Group.

As a trusted advisor to investors and executive teams alike, Andrew will help iGrafx continue to develop innovative business strategies and client-focused solutions that enable organizations improve their processes, drive growth, and transform their business.

About iGrafx

iGrafx believes that process is at the center of everything, and helps the largest, most complex enterprises around the world convert their business processes into a portfolio of valuable assets.  The iGrafx Business Transformation Platform is the world’s most comprehensive, supporting RPA and workflow automation, customer journey, governance, risk, compliance, and more, as well as SaaS and private cloud deployment. It is also the most scalable, currently accommodating the largest, global enterprise requirements. iGrafx possesses and shares 400+ years of process passion.

For more information, please visit: https://www.igrafx.com

Contact

For more information, press only:
503-404-6050

©2021 iGrafx, LLC. All rights reserved. iGrafx and the iGrafx logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of iGrafx, LLC. 

Robert Thacker
iGrafx
503-404-6050
robert.thacker@igrafx.com

