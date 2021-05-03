CannabisNewsWire Returns as a Media Sponsor for GIE Media’s Cannabis Conference 2021

/EIN News/ -- DENVER, May 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via CannabisNewsWire -- CannabisNewsWire (“CNW”), a specialized communications platform for the cannabis sector and one of th e 50+ brands within the InvestorBrandNetwork (“IBN”), is pleased to announced that it has been re-engaged by GIE Media to serve as a media sponsor of C a nnabis Conference 2021 , presented by Cannabis Business Times, Cannabis Dispensary and Hemp Grower magazines. Cannabis Conference 2021 is set to be held at the Paris Las Vegas Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Aug. 24-26, 2021.



As the only industry conference dedicated exclusively to plant-touching cannabis businesses, the Cannabis Conference has established a well-earned reputation for delivering the highest level of education for dispensary and cultivation professionals throughout the world. This year’s conference will feature in-depth educational programming on cannabis cultivation and business operations, as well as the most informed industry perspectives on retail management and customer engagement. Moreover, the event will also showcase a number of industry-leading technologies, solutions and services designed to cater to professional cannabis cultivator and retail businesses.

In addition to featuring over 70 exhibitors in attendance, this year’s event will also play host to a series of industry-leading thought leaders and expert speakers. Conference attendees will be given a chance to learn about some of the sector’s latest breakthroughs from speakers hailing from the likes of Cresco Labs, Aster Farms, Curaleaf, Planta Scientific and Kansas State University’s Department of Entomology.

IBN and CNW will work in conjunction with one another to leverage their extensive array of corporate communications solutions to increase recognition for conference participants who are seeking to enhance visibility before investors, journalists, consumers and the public. CannabisNewsWire will provide amplified article syndication to over 5,000 outlets as well featuring the event on its dedicated events page along with a site-wide banner on the CNW website.

“We really enjoy working with the GIE Media team and are delighted to be collaborating once again in the production of the Cannabis Conference as a media sponsor,” said Cami Cox, director of analytics and reporting for CannabisNewsWire. “This conference features some of the cannabis industry’s greatest innovations on display, with some of the industry’s most outstanding businesses and players in attendance, all of which make this a standout event in the cannabis space and very worth attending.”

In addition to CannabisNewsWire’s widespread dissemination of articles and press releases, InvestorBrandNetwork is set to provide social media coverage of the virtual event. Collectively among its 50+ investor-oriented brands, the network now has more than 2 million likes and followers across a variety of platforms such as Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.

“We are pleased to be collaborating once again with CannabisNewsWire, in their position as a media sponsor of the Cannabis Conference,” said Jim Gilbride, Group Publisher for the Cannabis Conference. “CNW, IBN and its brand network have done a stellar job in heightening the awareness of our past events. We look forward to a continued relationship with this outstanding team as they assist us in ensuring that our message will be broadly shared with those desiring to learn more about the future of the fast-growing cannabis industry and the exciting new products, innovations and practices being launched within it.”

For additional information about Cannabis Conference 2021, including event registration, visit www.CannabisConfere n ce.com .

