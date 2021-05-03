Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Afya Limited to Report First Quarter 2021 Financial Results on May 27

/EIN News/ -- NOVA LIMA, MINAS GERAIS, Brazil, May 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Afya Limited, or Afya (Nasdaq: AFYA), today announced that it will report first quarter 2021 financial results for the period ended March 31, 2021, following the close of the market on Thursday, May 27, 2020.

The Company will host a corresponding conference call and webcast on May 28 at 11:00 AM EDT.

Dialing numbers for the conference will be disclosed soon. A live and archived webcast of the call will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at https://ir.afya.com.br/.

About Afya Limited (Nasdaq: AFYA)

Afya is a leading medical education group in Brazil based on number of medical school seats, delivering an end-to-end physician-centric ecosystem that serves and empowers students to be lifelong medical learners from the moment they join us as medical students through their medical residency preparation, graduation program, and continuing medical education activities.

Investor Relations Contact:

Afya Limited
ir@afya.com.br

Source: Afya Limited


