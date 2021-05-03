Olympic-Bound Grom Social Ambassador, Caroline Marks, Getting Star Treatment From Grom in Her Quest for the Gold

/EIN News/ -- Youngest Surfer Ever to Qualify for the WSL Women’s Championship Tour Packing Her Board and Inviting Grom Followers to Experience the Teamwork, Thrill and Dedication as Member of Very First US Olympic Women’s Surf Team



BOCA RATON, FL, May 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Grom Social’s star influencer -- 19-year-old Caroline Marks of Melbourne Beach, Florida -- is giving Grom users a beachfront pass to experience the thrill of Olympic competition. Caroline will vie for the gold medal as a member of the very first US Women’s Surf team heading to the Olympics in Tokyo this summer. In the weeks leading up to the competition (Jul 23 – Aug. 1), Marks will chronicle her journey into Olympic waters and showcase her preparation, exercise regimen and offer surfing tips as well as creating original content that underscores what life is like for athletes at the Olympics. In turn, Grom Social, an emerging social app for kids under 13 years of age, will cheer Marks on with specially themed Caroline Marks and surfing-themed content kids can share on social as she competes in the Olympics and other international competitions throughout Australia, Mexico and California.

“It’s an incredible honor to represent the United States in the very first surfing competition ever at the Summer Olympics and an even bigger thrill to bring Grom users along for the journey,” says Caroline. “I’ve worked so hard to gain this incredible opportunity and I want to maximize the experience by sharing it with kids on Grom and, hopefully, inspire them to also achieve their dreams through hard work and dedication.”

As ambassador for Grom Social, Caroline, who was once the victim of bullying, aims to encourage kids everywhere to recognize the importance of being safe on the Internet, in the water and on social media, while promoting the benefits of physical fitness and athleticism. The brainchild of her older brother Zach (now 20), Grom was born when Zach was 11 and his parents denied his pleas to have a social account, which routinely requires users to be at least 13. With parental encouragement and family teamwork, the Marks created Grom – now an app – to give kids an app all their own while protecting them from the dangers of social media.

“We couldn’t be more proud to have Caroline represent her country and Grom Social, “said Zach Marks, Grom Founder & Chief Kid Officer and Caroline’s proud big brother. “I can’t remember a time when she wasn’t in the water surfing. Her winning streaks began with national titles in the girls and women’s divisions, and then two Pro Junior titles. She followed with an ISA Jr. World Title before setting her sights on the Olympics with the Qualifying Series in 2017. Caroline is among our top five keyword searches among new users of the Grom Social app and we look forward to even greater user growth from recent followers as she heads to the Olympic games.”

Postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Summer Olympics are scheduled to begin officially July 23, 2021 with the opening ceremony. Surfing is one of five additional sports proposed by the Tokyo 2020 Organizing Committee to bring more youthful and vibrant events and culture into the Olympic program. The surfing event is scheduled to take place on July 25, 2021 at the Tsurigasaki Surfing Beach and will feature twenty men and twenty women using shortboards in separate competitions.

