JAGGAER Appoints Dan Corazzi as Chief Revenue Officer

/EIN News/ -- RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., May 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JAGGAER, the leading independent spend management company, has named Dan Corazzi as its new Chief Revenue Officer. Mr. Corazzi assumed the role effective April 26, 2021 and will support CEO Jim Bureau as a member of the JAGGAER Executive Leadership Team. He is specifically tasked to lead the company’s revenue growth globally through innovative go-to-market, sales and customer experience strategies.



Mr. Corazzi brings 25 years of senior management experience, with a focus on leadership roles in technology and software firms. Most recently he was Senior Vice President and General Manager of SAP’s Customer Experience business in North America. He moved into that position after serving as Chief Operating Officer for SAP’s Financial Services Industries business, and prior to that as Vice President, East Market Unit, leading the discrete manufacturing and high-tech business.

Previously, Mr. Corazzi served for seven years as CEO of ESM Solutions Corporation, a cloud-based spend management solutions provider, where he helped grow the firm to become one of Inc. 5000’s fastest growing private companies.

JAGGAER CEO Jim Bureau commented on the appointment, “We are thrilled to have Dan on board. He fully embraces the JAGGAER philosophy that customer success is the way to drive revenue growth, and he demonstrated excellent insights into how our customers and prospects define that success. What’s more, he brings unrivaled experience of spend management and procurement automation, contract management and data analysis, all key areas of technology focus for JAGGAER as we continue to expand our global footprint.”

“I am looking forward immensely to leading the sales and customer engagement teams at JAGGAER and working with colleagues on the ELT to take the company to the next level. Source-to-settle technology has moved up the agenda with all leading organizations worldwide, and JAGGAER has shown that it has the vision and the ability to deliver on their expectations,” Dan Corazzi said.

About JAGGAER: Procurement Simplified

