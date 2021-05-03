Dialyzer Market Size 2021 | To Steadily Rise to an Impressive USD 13,707.2 Million by 2026 with 4.9% CAGR

Top Players Covered in the Dialyzer Market Research Report are Fresenius Medical Care, Baxter International Inc., B. Braun Medical, Nipro Corporation, Nikkiso Co. Ltd, Asahi Kasei Corporation, JMS Co. Ltd, Toray Medical Co. Ltd, and other key market players

/EIN News/ -- Pune, India, May 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Dialyzer Market value to steadily rise to an impressive US$ 13,707.2 mn by the end of 2026 from US$ 9344.7 mn in 2018, as chronic kidney diseases show an upward trend. Valuable insights into this market have been shared by Fortune Business Insights in its report, titled “Dialyzer Market Size, Share and Global Trend by Flux Type (High-flux, Low-Flux), By Usage Type (Disposable, Reusable), By End User (Dialysis Centers and Hospitals, Home Healthcare), and Geography Forecast till 2026”.

The report provides a comprehensive market analysis and studies the major factors driving it. Dialysis is a line of treatment that is taken when one’s kidneys are unable to function properly or have failed completely. The kidneys are responsible for filtering blood by discarding excess fluid and waste from the body. If they fail, dialysis is the most highly recommended treatment since it uses a machine that replicates most of the functions of the kidneys. Dialyzer are artificial filters that contain fine fibres that are hollow with microscopic holes in the walls. When the special dialysis fluid is passed through the filter, it soaks the fibres and the blood passes through the hollow fibre.

High-flux Dialyzer to be the Leading Market Segment

High-flux Dialyzer are the preferred membranes in hemodialysis as they are able to efficiently remove the large-sized toxic molecules. They have been proven to restore normal kidney functions to a considerable extend. The global Dialyzer market is set to benefit as the demand for high-flux membranes continues to grow throughout the forecast period.





Asia Pacific to Occupy a Significant Market Position

Generating a market revenue of US$ 3353.9 mn in 2018, Asia Pacific has emerged as a dominant region in the global Dialyzer market. Rapid development of healthcare infrastructure, high prevalence of end-stage renal diseases, and growing adoption of haemodialysis are expected to keep Asia-Pacific in a leading position during the forecast period.

North America is anticipated to be the next most prominent region after Asia-Pacific in terms of market revenue. The US government also announced its new plan to combat kidney diseases which is expected to transform the market in North America and boost the global Dialyzer market between 2018 and 2026.

The recent coronavirus outbreak has brought major businesses to a standstill. Due to travel bans, companies in this sector are likely to take a huge hit in the coming years. Ultimately, the rapid spread of the disease has urged governments to take strict measures. The report includes the impact on Covid-19 pandemic on the global Pharmaceuticals market and discusses how major companies are coping with this.

The report provides a detailed evaluation of the market by highlighting information on different aspects which include drivers, restraints, opportunities, and threats. This information can help stakeholders to make appropriate decisions before investing. The financial parameters which are assessed include the sales, profits and the overall revenue generated by the key players of Market. Furthermore, the report offers a detailed analysis and information as per Pharmaceuticals Market Growth Analysis by manufacturers, market segments helping our readers to get a comprehensive overview of the global market. Several players are planning to focus on developing cost-effective products or services, aiming to maintain a strong foothold in the market.





Increasing Prevalence of Kidney Disorders to Propel Growth

The increasing prevalence of kidney disorders is creating growth opportunities for Dialyzer market. According to the National Kidney Foundation, about 10% of the population worldwide are suffering from chronic kidney disease . The World Health Organization states that lack of safe drinking water and inadequate access to optimal sanitation are leading causes increasing the prevalence of chronic kidney disease. Against this backdrop, studies find that people living belo0w poverty line more susceptible to the disease, which contributes to the high incidence witnessed in low-income countries. This increases the demand for chronic kidney disease treatment.

The risk associated with chronic diseases may result in cancer, diabetes, and hypertension. Moreover, people prefer to opt for dialysis rather than kidney transplantations, keeping in mind the expenditure and complications related to transplants. Again, there is a limited number of donors, which, in turn will make patients with kidney disorders turn to dialysis, thus boosting the market.





List of Key Market Manufacturers:

Toray Medical

Baxter

Nipro Corporation

Fresenius Medical Care

B. Braun Medical

Nikkiso Co. Ltd

Asahi Kasei Corporation

JMS Co. Ltd

Toray Medical Co. Ltd

other key players





Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Prevalence of End-stage Renal Disease Prevalence of Chronic Kidney Disease Technological Advancements in Dialyzer Recent Industry Developments such as Mergers & Acquisitions Regulatory Scenario in Key Countries New Products Launch Reimbursement Scenario Key Industry Trends

Global Dialyzer Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Flux Type High-flux Low-Flux Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Usage Type Disposable Reusable Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User Dialysis Centers and Hospitals Home Healthcare Market Analysis Insights and Forecast – By Region North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East &Africa

North America Dialyzer Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis Insights and Forecast – By Flux Type High-flux Low-Flux Market Analysis Insights and Forecast – By Usage Type Disposable Reusable Market Analysis Insights and Forecast – By End User Dialysis Centers and Hospitals Home Healthcare Market Analysis Insights and Forecast – By Country U.S. Canada

Europe Dialyzer Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Flux Type High-flux Low-Flux



TOC Continued….!!!!





