Global K-12 Private Education Market Size & Trends Will Reach USD 2,935 Billion by 2026: Facts & Factors

[225+ Pages Research Report] According to the recent research report; the global K-12 Private Education Market in 2020 was approximately USD 2,081 Billion. The market is expected to surge at a CAGR of 5.9% and is anticipated to surpass USD 2,935 Billion by 2026. Top market players in the market are Nadeen International School, Dhuha International School, Adobe Systems, Blackboard Inc., British International School of Jeddah and others.

Facts and Factors have published a new research report titled "K-12 Private Education Market By Method (Blended/instructor-led training, Computer/web-based training, Textbooks/self-study material, Video/audio recording, Simulation-based training, and Others), and By Service Providers (Ed-tech companies, Educational Institutions, and Others), By Application (Pre-Primary School, Primary School, Middle School, High School): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2021 – 2026".

“According to the research report, the global K-12 Private Education Market was estimated at USD 2,081 Billion in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 2,935 Billion by 2026. The global K-12 Private Education Market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.9% from 2020 to 2026”.

K-12 Private Education Market: Key Market Insights Overview

K–12 stands for kindergarten to 12th grade. The education sector includes institutions to provide learning and training experiences in a variety of subjects. The development of the k-12 private education industry is supposed to have driven the growth of the use of educational technology (EdTech) resources in the academic and non-academy sectors. EdTech products and offerings have been accepted more and more in the K-12 and higher education markets.

K-12 Private Education Market: Industry Major Market Players

Nadeen International School

Dhuha International School

Adobe Systems

Blackboard Inc.

British International School of Jeddah

Cengage Learning India Pvt. Ltd.

Educomp Solutions

K12 Inc.

McGraw-Hill Education

Next Education India Pvt. Ltd.

Pearson Education Inc.

TAL Education Group

Tata Class Edge

Al- Jazeera Academy

GEMS Education

Dubai International Academy

International School of London

Taaleem

Market Dynamics

Increasing approach to improving the educational outcomes of students

The demand is led by schools moving to a learning atmosphere from the conventional blackboard approach to integration with smart technologies. A wide variety of programs, resources, and services aimed at improving student academic outcomes are covered in the learning trend.

STEM training demand has been boosted by increased career possibilities in the areas of science, technology, engineering, and mathematics. Students who have successfully obtained a high degree of competition are qualified to join higher schools. This makes parents, students, and different partners in schools around the world more focused on STEM basic education.

The popularity of learning analytics in the educational sector has grown, such as technical innovations and the use of big data. The use of LA encourages educational establishments to provide a customized method of learning. Besides, robotics may also support children who are educated at home or who are not enough supplies for human experts. In 2019, some 500 classrooms in Japanese were launched to fulfill this function in English-speaking robots, for example. A robot, Robosem, teaches English in South Korea where trained teachers are uncommon.

Private K-12 education efficiency program worldwide is projected to fuel business development. Saudi Arabia, for example, aims to boost private learning by 25 percent by 2030, according to its 'Vision 2030. To accomplish this, the government in 2017 has also allowed the owner's constraints on foreign companies to be steadily reduced in order to establish joint ventures with local partners by 100% foreign company ownership. The world's private K-12 suppliers would be driven. The ongoing epidemic of COVID-19 has affected the education sector globally. The pandemic is expected to have huge economic impacts and also catastrophic effects on global education. As of 23 March 2020, 1.3 billion students worldwide do not attend schools, according to recent estimates published by UNESCO.

Also Read, Global E-learning Market Research Report, 2020-2026

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

COVID-19 (Coronavirus Disease) has been declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization (WHO) which causes massive consequences for companies and human beings. The reality that this epidemic is causing people to remain at home, businesses are forced to have an entirely distant workspace in anticipation of the respective governments' order for Work from Home (WFH). Schools are also motivated to pursue smart teaching and research by the access of their students to the Professional Learning and Development network (PLD). Distance learning is predicted to have a positive influence on the industry's development owing to this epidemic.

Organizations, by using the best resources in place and prepared for a similar scenario in the future, will search for an outstanding opportunity to address their distance learning strategy. Organizations must also ensure teachers and students who work online have the resources they need, such as VPNs and teamwork and video conference solutions. Besides, policymakers around the world recommend intelligent schooling and learning solutions and offer hubs for free tutorials. For example, the New Zealand government has bought or rented 17,000 portable gadgets to deliver to families without one.

Asia Pacific Region Dominates the Global K-12 Private Education Market

With millions of learner’s online learning in the Asia-Pacific, the K-12 private education sector is rising fast. Several countries place their whole program K-12 online. Development is primarily led by countries such as China, India, Indonesia, and Malaysia. Several factors contributing to the K-12 private education market growth in this area are the increasing need for competitive test preparation and standardization. STEM's growing rivalry would also fuel demand for the K-12 private education sector. In the forecast timeframe, different government initiatives by a large number of countries in the region are projected to boost the demand. For example, the Indian government plans to set up the Atal Tinkering Laboratories (ATLs) in schools across the country in order for young children to be able to promote ingenuity, enthusiasm, and imagination. It also helps children to instill computational, architecture, adaptive and technological abilities, and so forth. Under this initiative, children will have the opportunity to learn the fundamental and sophisticated definition of STEM with different techniques and equipment (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math). ATL students have training and learning kits and science tools consisting of robots, electronics, free-source microcontroller panels, 3D printer sensors, and computers.

Browse the full “K-12 Private Education Market By Method (Blended/instructor-led training, Computer/web-based training, Textbooks/self-study material, Video/audio recording, Simulation-based training, and Others), and By Service Providers (Ed-tech companies, Educational Institutions, and Others), By Application (Pre-Primary School, Primary School, Middle School, High School): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2021 – 2026” report at https://www.fnfresearch.com/k-12-private-education-market .

The global K-12 Private Education market is segmented as follows:

K-12 Private Education Market: By Method

Blended/instructor-led training

Computer/web-based training

Textbooks/self-study material

Video/audio recording

Simulation-based training

Others

K-12 Private Education Market: By Service Providers

Ed-tech companies

Educational institutions

Online courses

Others

K-12 Private Education Market: By Application

Pre-Primary School

Primary School

Middle School

High School

KEY REPORT POINTERS & HIGHLIGHTS:

Statistically Validated Analysis of Historical, Current, and Projected Industry Trends with Authenticated Market Sizes Information and Data in terms of Value and Volume, wherever applicable

Direct and Indirect Factors that Impacted the Industry as well Projected Rationales expected to affect the industry going forward

Micro, Meso, Macro, and In-Depth Analysis of Technically relevant and Commercially viable Segments and Sub-segments of the Market

Historical and Projected Company / Vendor / OEM / Supplier Market Shares, Competitive Landscape, and Player Positioning Data

Historical and Current Demand (Consumption) and Supply (Production) Scenarios as well as Projected Supply-Demand Scenario Analysis

Detailed List of Key Buyers and End-Users (Consumers) analyzed as per Regions and Applications

Value Chain and Supply Chain Analysis along with Horizontal and Vertical Integration Scenarios

Manufacturing and Production Cost Structure Analysis including Labor Cost, Raw Material Expenses, and Other Manufacturing Expenses, wherever relevant

Overview of Key Marketing Strategies and Key Sales Channels Adopted in the Market

