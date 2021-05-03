CareCloud Promotes Leaders within its Operations Team to Support Another Record Year of Growth

/EIN News/ -- SOMERSET, N.J., May 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CareCloud , Inc. (Nasdaq: MTBC) (Nasdaq: MTBCP), a leader in healthcare technology solutions for medical practices and health systems nationwide, today announced the promotion of two leaders within its management team: Loraine Goetsch to Division President and SVP of Integrations, and Steve Link to Senior Vice President of Client Operations. Goetsch and Link are working to support CareCloud’s ongoing scalability by enhancing and optimizing critical aspects such as operational integration and functional service delivery.



"2020 was a record year of growth for CareCloud, formerly MTBC, and we’re pleased to announce the promotion of these talented individuals, each with a deep understanding of the healthcare industry," said Hadi Chaudhry, CEO and President, CareCloud. “Together, with our broader team, they will play a key role in advancing operational excellence, supporting our continued growth in 2021 and beyond.”

As one of CareCloud’s original employees, Goetsch has played an instrumental role in the company’s growth over the last two decades - serving as a VP of operations, sales, and revenue cycle management. Over the years, Goetsch’s leadership experience has made her uniquely qualified to drive operational change and efficiencies as CareCloud continues to expand its client base.

“This is an exciting time of rapid growth for CareCloud, especially as more providers rely on our industry-leading, cloud-based technology and innovative solutions that solve some of healthcare’s toughest challenges,” said Loraine Goetsch, Division President and SVP of Integrations, CareCloud. “As we look to the future, we see CareCloud continuing to make big moves in the market. I’m honored to help facilitate increased alignment across our globally distributed teams; An alignment that will help us further optimize our capabilities and bring enhanced value to our customers.”

As Senior Vice President of Client Operations, Steve Link is responsible for CareCloud’s revenue cycle management (RCM) operations, including all functional components of service delivery. Prior to his appointment, Link was the Vice President of Client Operations at CareCloud, where he and his team successfully helped medical group clients achieve practice management excellence. Link has 30 years of experience in the healthcare and financial services industry. Previous to CareCloud, he worked for both athenahealth and Bank of America.

"Helping medical groups take their organizations to the next level is at the focal point of what we do," said Steve Link, Senior Vice President of Client Operations, CareCloud. "As CareCloud continues to grow, we look forward to helping even more medical groups and providers optimize their RCM and operational workflows."

About CareCloud

CareCloud (Nasdaq: MTBC) (Nasdaq: MTBCP) brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows and improve the patient experience. More than 40,000 providers count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs. Learn more about our products and services including revenue cycle management (RCM), practice management (PM), electronic health records (EHR), business intelligence, telehealth and patient experience management (PXM) at www.carecloud.com .

Follow CareCloud on LinkedIn , Twitter and Facebook .

SOURCE CareCloud

Company Contact:

Bill Korn

Chief Financial Officer

CareCloud

bkorn@carecloud.com

Investor Contact:

Matt Kreps

Managing Director

Darrow Associates Investor Relations

mkreps@darrowir.com