QuestionPro Survey Finds Majority of Consumers Will Use Apple’s “Do Not Track” Feature and Admire Apple for Offering it

/EIN News/ -- AUSTIN, Texas, May 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a national poll of 1,000 adults in the United States by online survey and research leader QuestionPro , consumers are very concerned about apps and companies that track and share their online activity. A large majority plan to use Apple’s new “Do Not Track” feature, admire Apple for offering it, and strongly believe other companies should follow Apple’s lead.



The newest release of Apple’s iOS 14.5 includes a new feature that makes it easy for users to prevent third party applications, websites and advertisers to track and share information about their online activity.

The survey found that consumers are overwhelmingly aware of (92 percent) and concerned about (40 percent moderately and 29 percent very concerned) such activity tracking and sharing by others.

More than two thirds of consumers (67.5 percent) expect to use Apple’s new feature to block third parties, advertisers and apps from tracking their online activity, while 70 percent believe that other companies should follow Apple’s lead.

Last, consumers are glad Apple is making this feature available, with nearly two out of three (65.86 percent) reporting that they appreciate and admire Apple for doing so.

“Clearly consumers appreciate having more control over who can track and share their online activities and will be taking steps to limit such tracking,” said Dan Fleetwood, President of Research & Insights at QuestionPro. “What’s more, their belief that others should follow Apple’s lead and their appreciation for Apple’s leadership on this should send a signal to app developers and advertisers everywhere.”

The survey of U.S. consumers was fielded April 29, 2021 and has a margin of error of +/- 3 percent. The survey was conducted using technology and multi-method behavioral fraud detection to verify respondents, including 80+ different security variables which accomplish the following: detection and rejection of suspicious IP addresses; digital fingerprinting; Captcha bot detection; event streaming and analysis, copy paste detection and translation of text detection. Mouse movements on desktops were also tracked.

