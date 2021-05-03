OpenTable Joins Forces with Restaurants Across the U.S. to Help Diners Capture their First Family Meal Back Together

Reservations for Mother’s Day are up 9X Compared to 2020 Showing a Strong Appetite for Dining Out with Loved Ones; OpenTable Partners with Select Restaurants Nationwide to Offer Diners Long Overdue Family Photos

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, May 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to data from OpenTable, the world's leading provider of online restaurant reservations and part of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: BKNG), Mother’s Day reservations are up 64% compared to 2019 (pre-pandemic levels), indicating strong demand for dining out with loved ones again. In fact, a recent survey* conducted by OpenTable showed one in three Americans haven’t had an extended family gathering in over a year and 63% either haven’t had a professional family picture in that time or can’t remember the last time they had one taken. To help families capture their reunions this Mother’s Day, OpenTable today launched the “Frame the Feeling” campaign, bringing together 14 iconic restaurant partners in 14 cities nationwide to offer complimentary professional photographs at participating restaurants this Mother’s Day (May 9, 2021).



“Based on our data, Mother’s Day 2021 is shaping up to be the first holiday where many families will celebrate and dine out together - an experience diners are eagerly anticipating after more than a year of restrictions,” said Debby Soo, CEO of OpenTable. “We want to help people commemorate their overdue family reunions by offering a priceless photo that captures the cherished feeling of seeing loved ones around the table at their favorite restaurants after being apart for so long.”

Furthermore, nearly 43% of Americans say they’d dine out for Mother’s Day if restaurants safely offered a professional family photo. Families will have the opportunity to snap a photo through OpenTable’s partnership with local photographers and restaurant partners and download their photo online afterwards - all free of charge.

*OT Survey Methodology:

OpenTable partnered with YouGov on April 19 - 20, 2021 to survey 1,326 adults (aged 18+) online within the U.S. The figures have been weighted and are representative of all U.S. adults (aged 18+).

