GSA Awards Hill International Three Contracts to Manage Office Modernizations, Renovations, and Consolidations in Columbus, OH, Woodlawn, MD, and Indianapolis, IN

/EIN News/ -- PHILADELPHIA, Pa. and COLUMBUS, Ohio, May 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hill International (NYSE:HIL), the global leader in managing construction risk, announced today it was awarded three contracts by the General Services Administration (GSA) to manage the U.S. Bankruptcy Court (USBC) consolidation into the John W. Bricker Building in Columbus, OH; Phase 2 of Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) Headquarters Consolidation in Woodlawn, MD; and the renovation and repair of the roof and façade system for the Bean Federal Center in Indianapolis, IN.



The USBC project will allow the Court to leave its current 51,000 SF leased space in Columbus, OH, for 26,000 SF of newly renovated and modernized offices in the John W. Bricker Federal Building, located directly across the street from the USBC’s current space. Work will involve the construction of new courtrooms, a new security office, three chambers, clerk space, and related support spaces. Hill will provide construction management, building assessment, estimating, and scheduling support for the project.

The CMS Headquarters consolidation program is being delivered in multiple project phases. Phase 1, where Hill is currently assisting GSA and CMS, began construction in February 2021. Phase 2 is now ready to commence design and will start construction in 2022. The 57.4-acre CMS campus comprises four primary buildings totaling nearly 1 million SF, parking for almost 3,000 cars, and various related infrastructure components. This program will allow CMS to consolidate staff on this federally owned and operated property. Hill will continue to provide construction management support for the consolidation.

The Major General Emmet J. Bean Federal Center renovation and repair will upgrade two thirds of the 1.8 million SF facility’s roof system, as well as address façade system issues. Details of the work include replacing rooftop cooling towers, installation of new, breathable elastomeric surface coating for the facade, and new window sealants. Hill will provide construction management and commissioning services for the project.

“Hill’s history with GSA goes back decades,” says Hill International Senior Vice President and Regional Manager Vic Spinabelli, PE, LEED AP. “We look forward to continuing this relationship on these latest projects.”

Hill International Chief Executive Officer Raouf Ghali said of the three awards, “Even before the pandemic, GSA recognized the need for more efficient and more cost-effective facilities for its facility end-users. Modernized, consolidated spaces increase staff retention, reduce overhead, and improve sustainability.”

About Hill International

Hill International, with more than 2,700 professionals in 69 offices worldwide, provides program management, project management, construction management, facilities management, and other consulting services to clients in a variety of market sectors. Engineering News-Record magazine recently ranked Hill as the eighth-largest construction management firm in the United States. For more information on Hill, please visit our website at www.hillintl.com .

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements contained herein may be considered "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, and it is our intent that any such statements be protected by the safe harbor created thereby. Except for historical information, the matters set forth herein including, but not limited to, any statements of belief or intent, any statements concerning our plans, strategies, and objectives for future operations are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations, estimates and assumptions and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties. Although we believe that the expectations, estimates, and assumptions reflected in our forward-looking statements are reasonable, actual results could differ materially from those projected or assumed in any of our forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from estimates or projections contained in our forward-looking statements are set forth in the Risk Factors section and elsewhere in the reports we have filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including that unfavorable global economic conditions may adversely impact our business, our backlog may not be fully realized as revenue, and our expenses may be higher than anticipated. We do not intend, and undertake no obligation, to update any forward-looking statement.

Hill International, Inc.

Elizabeth J. Zipf, LEED AP BD+C

Senior Vice President

(215) 309-7707

elizabethzipf@hillintl.com