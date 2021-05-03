Injured Hiker Carried Off Carter-Moriah Trail

CONTACT: Lieutenant Mark Ober 603-788-4850 603-271-3361 May 3, 2021

Shelburne, NH – NH Fish and Game Conservation Officers, volunteers from Androscoggin Valley Search & Rescue (AVSAR), and Stonehearth Open Learning Opportunities (SOLO) responded to a report of an injured hiker approximately 3 miles up the Carter-Moriah Trail in Shelburne on Saturday afternoon, May 1, at around 2:00 p.m.

The hiker, identified as Donald Devost, 48, of Berwick, ME, was descending after summiting Mt. Moriah when he slipped on a steep, granite slab on the trail and suffered an injury to his lower leg. In pain and unable to bear any weight on his leg, Devost made a call to 911 requesting help.

Responding rescue personnel, including a class of Wilderness First Responder students from SOLO out of the Conway area, hiked in from the trailhead near Bangor Street in Gorham. Initial first responders on scene treated the injured leg and placed Devost into a litter to carry him down about one mile of trail to an awaiting ATV. Devost was then taken from the litter and placed on the ATV and driven down nearly two miles to the trailhead. The rescue crew arrived at the trailhead at 6:45 p.m. Devost was then transported to Androscoggin Valley Hospital in Berlin for further treatment of his injury.