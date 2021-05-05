Environmental Professionals in Central Florida Participate in Wekiva River Clean Up
The event raised $800 for Keep Seminole Beautiful, an organization who arranges monthly cleanup events in Seminole County.
Today was great to be together as an organization, but also enjoying Wekiva River and its natural beauty and also remove trash from these essential Florida waterways.”LONGWOOD, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On April 10, 2021, The Central Florida Association of Environmental Professionals (CFAEP) organized a Wekiva River Cleanup via canoes for its members. The group launched from Wekiva Island, which is an environmentally friendly destination located in Longwood, Florida along the beautiful Wekiva River.
Not only did CFAEP collect a lot of trash off the river, but CFAEP also raised $400.00 to be donated to Keep Seminole Beautiful. The group also announced that The Mitigation Banking Group, Inc. was matching the money raised to bring the total to $800.00 to be donated to the non-profit educational organization. Keep Seminole Beautiful engages individuals to take greater responsibility for improving their local communities built & natural environments. Wekiva Island donates canoes for the River Cleanup’s Two times a month. Keep Seminole Beautiful also participates in road cleanups, tree planning, invasive plant removal and clean ups at local schools.
"It's always a great time with the CFAEP group, and today was just a fantastic way for us to not only be together as an organization, but also enjoying Wekiva River and its natural beauty and also doing our part to remove trash from these essential Florida waterways, " Victoria Colangelo, CFAEP Treasurer and CEO The Mitigation Banking Group, was quoted as saying.
CFAEP is a nonprofit organization comprised of scientists, engineers, geologists and other professionals working in the environmental sector. CFAEP is the Central Florida Chapter of Florida Association of Environmental Professionals (FAEP) comprising of Brevard, Orange, Osceola, Lake, Seminole and Volusia Counties. The organization provides a platform for networking with other environmental professionals and the opportunity to participate in professional development and community events.
CFAEP Board of Directors is dedicated to members to provide a platform relating to the environment. CFAEP holds monthly events, typically the third Thursday of each month, consisting of luncheons or after hour networking functions. Membership dues and sponsors support these activities.
CFAEP Wekiva River Clean Up