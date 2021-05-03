Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 962 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 223,436 in the last 365 days.

Arrival to Report First Quarter 2021 Financial Results on May 13, 2021

/EIN News/ -- LONDON, May 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arrival (NASDAQ: ARVL), the global company creating electric vehicles (“EVs”) with its game-changing technologies, today announced that it will report financial results for the first quarter ending March 31, 2021 before the U.S. markets open on Thursday, May 13, 2021. The Company will host a corresponding webcast at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time on that day.

The live webcast will be accessible on the Company’s website at investors.arrival.com. A webcast replay will be available approximately two hours after the conclusion of the live event.

Stay Connected and Learn More
Register for Investor Alerts to be the first to hear our news, and keep your eyes peeled for exclusive new content on our YouTube page.

Check out our Careers page if you’re interested in joining our team.

About Arrival
Arrival (NASDAQ: ARVL) is reinventing the automotive industry with its entirely new approach to the design and assembly of electric vehicles. Low CapEx, rapidly scalable Microfactories combined with proprietary in-house developed components, materials and software, enable the production of best in class vehicles competitively priced to fossil fuel variants and with a substantially lower total cost of ownership. This transformative approach provides cities globally with the solutions they need to create sustainable urban environments and exceptional experiences for their citizens. Arrival is a global business founded in 2015 and headquartered in London, UK and Charlotte, North Carolina, USA, with more than 1800 global employees located in offices across the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Israel, Russia, and Luxembourg. The company is deploying its first three microfactories in North Carolina, USA, South Carolina, USA and Bicester, UK in 2021.

Media Contacts

For Arrival
Media
pr@arrival.com

Investors
ir@arrival.com


Primary Logo

You just read:

Arrival to Report First Quarter 2021 Financial Results on May 13, 2021

Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.