Aeterna Zentaris Appoints Michael Teifel, Ph.D. as Senior Vice President, Non-Clinical Development and Chief Scientific Officer

CHARLESTON, S.C., May 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ: AEZS) (TSX: AEZS) (“Aeterna” or the “Company”), a specialty biopharmaceutical company commercializing a diversified portfolio of pharmaceutical and diagnostic products, today announced the appointment of Michael Teifel, Ph.D. as Senior Vice President, Non-Clinical Development and Chief Scientific Officer.



Dr. Teifel is a leading industry executive with a career spanning over 20 years in various therapeutic areas, including endocrinology and oncology. He has deep experience in translating research into clinical development. Over the course of his career, he has gained particular expertise in the design and implementation of non-clinical development programs for small molecule drugs, peptides, targeted therapies, and biologics, as well as in the continued non-clinical evaluation of drug candidates for global registration.

“We are very pleased to welcome back Dr. Teifel to Aeterna Zentaris,” commented Dr. Klaus Paulini, Chief Executive Officer of Aeterna. “He has vast knowledge and expertise, including having played an integral role for the Company previously in the development and registration of macimorelin, which is now the first and only U.S. FDA and European Commission approved oral test indicated for the diagnosis of adult growth hormone deficiency. We believe he is a valuable asset to the team as we look to advance our diversified pipeline of pharmaceutical and diagnostic products.”



Dr. Teifel joins Aeterna Zentaris having held various positions in industry with increasing responsibilities in pharmacology, pharmacokinetics, toxicology and translational sciences. He began his career in industry at Roche Diagnostics in the area of delivery systems / non-viral gene therapy. In 1999, Dr. Teifel joined the biotech start-up, Munich Biotech in Martinsried, Germany as a co-founder. As head of pharmacology & toxicology, he was responsible for the evaluation and non-clinical development of a novel vascular targeting technology for the development of anti-tumor diagnostics and therapeutics. In 2004, Dr. Teifel started his first term at Aeterna Zentaris where he held several positions in the field of preclinical development and translational research. In his capacity he was, among others, responsible for preparation of the non-clinical dossier for registration of macimorelin in the U.S. and EU in the indication AGHD. In 2019, Dr. Teifel left Aeterna Zentaris to pursue his career in non-clinical research and development at Cleara Biotech in Utrecht, The Netherlands. As head of translational sciences at Cleara Biotech, he was responsible for translating research on anti-senescent drugs into pre-clinical development in age-related diseases and late-stage cancer.

Dr. Teifel holds a degree in biology and his Ph.D. from the Technical University of Darmstadt, Germany.

About Aeterna Zentaris Inc.

Aeterna Zentaris is a specialty biopharmaceutical company developing and commercializing a diversified portfolio of pharmaceutical and diagnostic products focused on areas of significant unmet medical need. The Company’s lead product, macimorelin, is the first and only U.S. FDA and European Commission approved oral test indicated for the diagnosis of adult growth hormone deficiency (AGHD). The Company is leveraging the clinical success and compelling safety profile of macimorelin to develop it for the diagnosis of childhood-onset growth hormone deficiency (CGHD) in collaboration with Novo Nordisk.



Aeterna Zentaris is dedicated to the development of therapeutic assets and has recently taken steps to establish a growing pipeline to address unmet medical needs across a number of indications, including neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD), primary hypoparathyroidism and neurodegenerative disease. Additionally, the Company is developing an oral prophylactic bacterial vaccine against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.

For more information, please visit www.zentaris.com and connect with the Company on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

