Excision BioTherapeutics Appoints Seasoned Finance Executive Christine Silverstein as Chief Financial Officer

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, May 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Excision BioTherapeutics (“Excision”), a leading developer of potentially curative CRISPR anti-viral therapies to improve patient lives, today announced the appointment of Christine Silverstein as Chief Financial Officer. Silverstein joins Excision with more than 15 years of financial leadership and capital markets expertise in the biopharmaceutical industry.



“We recently completed our Series A financing round enabling us to advance our lead candidate, EBT-101, into a Phase 1/2 clinical trial in patients with chronic HIV infection and to fund development of preclinical candidates targeting JC Virus for progressive multifocal leukoencephalopathy (PML), herpes simplex virus, and chronic hepatitis B,” said Daniel Dornbusch, Chief Executive Officer of Excision. “Christine is a proven expert in managing the financial growth of emerging biopharmaceutical companies. We look forward to her operational and strategic guidance as we continue to execute across all of our clinical and pre-clinical programs.”

“Excision employs CRISPR for its naturally evolved purpose, which is to attack viral infections, and leverages this elegant approach in its portfolio of programs across a range of viral diseases,” said Christine Silverstein. “I look forward to leading the finance team and collaborating with everyone at Excision to help make its mission of bringing transformative CRISPR-based therapies to cure viral infectious diseases to patients a reality.”

Silverstein is a seasoned corporate finance executive with invaluable experience across both private and public biopharmaceutical companies. Most recently, she served as Chief Financial Officer of Emendo Biotherapeutics, a next generation gene-editing company that was acquired in December 2020 by AnGes, Inc. Silverstein previously operated in various senior executive corporate finance roles within Abeona Therapeutics, including Chief Financial Officer and Principal Financial Officer of the fully-integrated cell and gene therapy company, and continues to serve as a member of its Board of Directors. Prior to joining Abeona, she drove internal capital markets strategy within various public companies, including Relmada Therapeutics, Inc., a late-stage biotech company addressing diseases of the central nervous system (CNS). Silverstein also held senior executive roles within a New York-based biotechnology venture fund, SCO Capital Partners, and capital markets advisory firms, where she was instrumental in advising clients on transaction considerations and formulating effective US public listing and financing strategies. Silverstein began her career in the financial services industry as an investment advisor with Royal Alliance Associates. A member of CHIEF and Women in Bio (WIB), two esteemed networks of exceptional female leaders, Silverstein holds a B.S from the Peter Tobin College of Business at St. John’s University and has earned various accreditations from the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA).

About Excision BioTherapeutics, Inc.

Excision BioTherapeutics, Inc., is a biotechnology company developing CRISPR-based therapies to cure viral infectious diseases. Excision is focused on improving the lives of chronically ill patients by eliminating viral genomes from infected individuals. By using CRISPR in unique ways, the Company has already demonstrated the first functional cure for HIV in animals. Excision is developing technologies and IP developed at Temple University and U.C. Berkeley. Excision is located in San Francisco, California and is supported by ARTIS Ventures, GreatPoint Ventures, Norwest Venture Partners, Adjuvant Capital, Cota Capital, WRVI Capital, IndusAge Partners, Loreda Holdings, Olive Tree, Anzu Partners, SilverRidge Venture Partners, Oakhouse Ventures, and Gaingels. For more information, please visit www.excision.bio.

