FeraMAX® Named #1 Recommended Iron Supplement by National Pharmacists and Physicians for Sixth Consecutive Year

/EIN News/ -- MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, May 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioSyent Inc. (“BioSyent”, TSX Venture: RX) is pleased to announce that for the sixth consecutive year, FeraMAX® has been named the #1 recommended iron supplement brand in a national survey of Canadian physicians and pharmacists.



The 2021 OTC Recommendations Survey was conducted by EnsembleIQ, Research, Insights and Innovation team and the following publications and websites: Pharmacy Practice + Business, The Medical Post, Profession Santé, CanadianHealthcareNetwork.ca and ProfessionSanté.ca. This annual survey was conducted online between October 2020 and January 2021 with Canadian retail pharmacists and physicians. In total, 1,812 surveys were completed by pharmacists (including 647 Québec pharmacists) and 657 surveys were completed by physicians (including 268 Québec physicians).

FeraMAX® was named by both pharmacists and physicians surveyed (in both Québec and all Canada) as the most recommended iron supplement brand to Canadian patients.

Last year, BioSyent Pharma Inc. launched FeraMAX® Pd Therapeutic 150, the first product under a patented formulation made with a homogeneous polysaccharide, Polydextrose, linked to ferric (Fe3+) elemental iron to form the proprietary Polydextrose Iron Complex (“PDIC”).

“We are delighted with the continued vote of confidence by healthcare professionals in FeraMAX® as their trusted choice for iron deficient patients,” remarked Mr. René Goehrum, President and CEO of BioSyent. “This recognition is especially meaningful in an environment fraught with the complexities of changed healthcare practices during the COVID-19 pandemic. We express our appreciation to healthcare professionals and patients and we look forward to strengthening our partnership with ongoing innovation and commitment to the overall iron health of Canadian patients.”

About FeraMAX®

FeraMAX® Pd Therapeutic 150 is an oral iron supplement indicated for the treatment of iron deficiency anemia. This is a patented formulation and the only Polydextrose Iron Complex (PDIC) in Canada. It offers several benefits compared to conventional iron salt supplements and is well-tolerated. FeraMAX® is Vegan Certified and provides an iron therapy option for vegans, vegetarians, and patients with other dietary restrictions. FeraMAX® Pd Therapeutic 150 is also recognized by the Society of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists of Canada, for demonstrated scientific evidence of safety and efficacy. FeraMAX® Powder (Polysaccharide-Iron Complex) is available in a pleasant tasting, dissolvable powder for pediatric patients.

For more information on FeraMAX®, please visit www.feramax.com.

About BioSyent Inc.

Listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the trading symbol “RX”, BioSyent is a profitable growth-oriented specialty pharmaceutical company focused on in-licensing or acquiring innovative pharmaceutical and other healthcare products that have been successfully developed, are safe and effective, and have a proven track record of improving the lives of patients. BioSyent supports the healthcare professionals that treat these patients by marketing its products through its community, specialty and international business units.

As of the date of this press release, the Company has 12,706,275 common shares outstanding.

For a direct market quote for the TSX Venture Exchange and other Company financial information please visit www.tmxmoney.com.

For further information please contact:

Mr. René C. Goehrum

President and CEO

BioSyent Inc.

E-Mail: investors@biosyent.com

Phone: 905-206-0013

Web: www.biosyent.com

This press release may contain information or statements that are forward-looking. The contents herein represent our judgment, as at the release date, and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results or outcomes to be materially different from the forward-looking information or statements. Potential risks may include, but are not limited to, those associated with clinical trials, product development, future revenue, operations, profitability and obtaining regulatory approvals.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.



