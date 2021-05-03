Antiemetics And Antinauseants Market Grows At Rate Of Over 30% Through 2021, With Cancer Rates As A Key Driver

Antiemetics And Antinauseants Global Market Report 2021: COVID 19 Impact And Recovery To 2030

The global antiemetics and antinauseants market is expected to grow from $2.29 billion in 2020 to $2.99 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 30.6%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $3.98 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 7.4%.

Antiemetics drugs market analysis shows that it is driven by the increase in the prevalence rate of cancer. Chemotherapy is one of the most recommended treatment to cure cancer, and chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting (CINV) are some of the side effects of the treatment. Antiemetics can help prevent CINV in about 60%-70% of patients. According to the WHO reports, the incidence of cancer globally has risen to 18.1 million new cases and 9.6 million deaths. According to another report by Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, about 650,000 cancer patients in the USA receive chemotherapy in an outpatient oncology clinic each year. The CINV caused by chemotherapy treatments is cured by using antiemetic and antinauseant drugs like Dolasetron (Anzemet®), Ranitidine (Zantac®) and other serotonin 5-HT3 receptor types of antagonists. Increase in the incidence of cancer will increase demand for antiemetics and antinauseants, thereby driving revenue for market.

Major players in the antiemetics and antinauseants industry are Johnson & Johnson, Sanofi-Aventis, Pfizer, GlaxoSmithKline and Abbott Laboratories. The regions with antiemetics market shares covered in the report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

The global antiemetics and antinauseants market is segmented by drug into dopamine antagonists, NK1 receptor antagonist, antihistamines (H1 histamine receptor antagonists), cannabinoids, benzodiazepines, anticholinergics, steroids, 5-HT3 receptor antagonists, others, by application into chemotherapy, motion sickness, gastroenteritis, general anesthetics, opioid analgesics, dizziness, pregnancy, food poisoning, emotional stress, others, and by end users into hospital, medical center, clinic, research institutes.

