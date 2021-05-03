BioXcel Therapeutics to Host First Quarter 2021 Operating and Financial Results Conference Call and Webcast

/EIN News/ -- NEW HAVEN, Conn., May 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (“BioXcel” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: BTAI), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company utilizing artificial intelligence approaches to develop transformative medicines in neuroscience and immuno-oncology, today announced it will host a conference call and webcast on Monday, May 10, 2021 at 8:30 AM Eastern Time to discuss its first quarter 2021 operating and financial results.



Conference Call & Webcast Details

Date/Time: Monday, May 10, 2021, 8:30 AM Eastern Time

Domestic: 877-407-2985

International: 201-378-4915

The webcast will be accessible* under "Events" on the News & Media page of the Company's website at www.bioxceltherapeutics.com.

Replay

Domestic: 877-660-6853

International: 201-612-7415

Conference ID: 13719370

*Replay available through at least May 24, 2021

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company utilizing artificial intelligence approaches to develop transformative medicines in neuroscience and immuno-oncology. BioXcel's drug re-innovation approach leverages existing approved drugs and/or clinically validated product candidates together with big data and proprietary machine learning algorithms to identify new therapeutic indices. BioXcel's two most advanced clinical development programs are BXCL501, an investigational, proprietary, orally dissolving thin film formulation of dexmedetomidine for the treatment of agitation and opioid withdrawal symptoms, and BXCL701, an investigational, orally administered, systemic innate immunity activator in development for the treatment of aggressive forms of prostate cancer and advanced solid tumors that are refractory or treatment naïve to checkpoint inhibitors. For more information, please visit www.bioxceltherapeutics.com.

