BC Craft Announces Appointment of Susan Chapelle to Advisory Board

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BC Craft Supply Co. Ltd. (the “Company” or “BC Craft”) (CSE: CRFT) (OTC:CRFTF) (FSE:ZZD1) is pleased to announce that it has appointed Susan Chapelle, EMBA, as a member of the Company’s advisory board.



Mrs. Chapelle currently holds the role of Chief Operating Officer at PurMinds BioPharma and has a highly successful career building businesses, leading as a two-term elected politician, and influencing changes that improve organizations and emergent industries. Additionally, Mrs. Chapelle is the founder of Aligned Collective Coworking in Squamish, BC, which helps to build local economic development and she sits on the Board of Directors for the Squamish Chamber of Commerce, Business Improvement Association and on the Advisory Board for Gwella Mushrooms.

Susan Chapelle stated, “I am excited to be back with BC Craft as an advisor for the AVA Pathways psychedelics arm of the Company. Having previously worked with the team at BC Craft as the Director of Government Relations, I know the passion and experience that this company brings to the plant medicine space and I’m elated to be helping the Company achieve their goals.”

Matthew Watters, CEO of BC Craft stated, “We are thrilled to welcome Susan as a member of our advisory board. Susan brings a wealth of experience and knowledge having scaled businesses in healthcare, technology, cannabis, and psychedelics. The addition of Susan to the advisory board will allow us to further support and develop Ava Pathways in the emerging psychedelic space while continuing to focus on commercializing our brand assets in the recreational cannabis market in Canada and the USA.”



For further information please contact Matthew Watters, Director, at (604) 687-2038.

About BC Craft Supply Co. Ltd.

Based in Vancouver, British Columbia, BC Craft Supply Co. has aggregated the best legacy-era talent from Canada's craft cannabis industry, which boasts an international reputation. The team at BC Craft supports the most trusted cannabis cultivators in Canada to transition into their supply chain, bringing with them their unique cultivars and years of experience with the plant. In exchange for support with licensing, compliance and distribution, cultivators will sign on as a BC Craft supplier. This makes BC Craft uniquely positioned to be the premium cannabis brand in Canada.

BC Craft’s subsidiary, Medcann Health Products Ltd., is a Health Canada licensed cultivator and processor with a license to sell medical cannabis products in Canada.

Click here to connect with BC Craft Supply Co. on Instagram, Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook, and click here to find more information on the Company.

CONTACT

Matthew Watters, Direct Phone: 604-687-2038



Email: mwatters@bccraftsupplyco.com

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release, which has been prepared by management.

This news release includes certain “forward-looking statements” under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information in this press release includes statements relating to the results from the appointment of Susan Chapelle to the Company’s Advisory Board. Although the Company believes that the material factors, expectations and assumptions expressed in such forward- looking statements are reasonable based on information available to it on the date such statements were made, no assurances can be given as to future results, levels of activity and achievements and such statements are not guarantees of future performance.

Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The forward-looking information contained in this release is expressly qualified by the foregoing cautionary statements and is made as of the date of this release. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. BC Craft disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.