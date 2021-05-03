LGI Homes Expands Growth in North Carolina with Opening of New Community Near Wilmington

/EIN News/ -- WILMINGTON, N.C., May 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ: LGIH) announced its newest community in the greater Wilmington area, Harrison Cove, in Hampstead.



Ideally located between I-40 and US-17, Harrison Cove is just a short commute from world-class beaches and the entertainment of downtown Wilmington. Minutes from home, residents can relax at either Wrightsville Beach or Topsail Beach. Downtown Wilmington provides homeowners with the ideal day of shopping and dining in a picturesque setting at the famous Wilmington Riverwalk.

At Harrison Cove, LGI Homes offers an assortment of one and two-story, single-family homes. These four spacious floor plans range in size from 1,317 square feet to 2,358 square feet. With up to four bedrooms and two-and-a-half baths, these new homes showcase design features that today’s homebuyers are searching for. In every new home at Harrison cove, buyers will enjoy open floor plans, modern kitchens, private master suites, spacious walk-in closets, large family rooms and lush front yard landscaping.

Homeowners at Harrison Cove will enjoy move-in ready homes equipped with LGI’s CompleteHome™ package. This package showcases an incredible assortment of included upgrades such as a chef-ready kitchen with energy-efficient Whirlpool® kitchen appliances, sprawling granite countertops, an undermount kitchen sink, a USB outlet in the kitchen and 36” upper cabinets with crown molding that provide ample storage space.

Quick move-in opportunities and attractive financing options are available to qualified buyers at Harrison Cove. Pricing for these new homes starts in the $260s. To accommodate homebuyers during this time, the Harrison Cove information center is open for tours by appointment only and is in compliance with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and local safety guidelines. Interested buyers are encouraged to call (844) 899-1659 ext 635 to schedule a tour.

Headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas, LGI Homes, Inc. engages in the design, construction and sale of homes in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, Colorado, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, Nevada, West Virginia, Virginia and Pennsylvania. Since 2018, LGI Homes has been ranked as the 10th largest residential builder in the United States based on units closed. The Company has a notable legacy of more than 18 years of homebuilding operations, over which time it has closed more than 45,000 homes. For more information about the Company and its new home developments, please visit the Company’s website at www.lgihomes.com.

