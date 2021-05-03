Global Polybutadiene (BR) Market Trends, Strategies, And Opportunities In The Polybutadiene Market 2021-2030

Polybutadiene (BR) Global Market Report 2021: COVID 19 Impact And Recovery To 2030

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the new market research report ‘Polybutadiene (BR) Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact And Recovery To 2030’ published by The Business Research Company, the polybutadiene market is expected to reach $23.79 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate of 3%. Increased usage of polybutadiene in high-end tire manufacturing contributed to the growth of the polybutadiene market.

The polybutadiene market consists of sales of polybutadiene and related services. Polybutadiene is a synthetic rubber that is formed from the polymerization process of the monomer 1,3-butadiene. Polybutadiene is abrasion-resistant and is used especially in the manufacture of tires, as an additive to improve the mechanical strength of plastics such as polystyrene and acrylonitrile butadiene styrene (ABS). It is also used to coat or encapsulate electronic assemblies, offering high electrical resistivity.

Neodymium polybutadiene (ND-PBR) rubber production is an emerging trend in the polybutadiene rubber market. Neodymium is a catalyzed synthetic polybutadiene, which has high elasticity and is resistant to dynamic stress on both high and low temperatures. It is majorly used in the manufacturing of tires, conveyor belts, golf balls, footwear, and others industry. For instance, LANXESS, a producer of neodymium polybutadiene rubber, is producing 0.14 million tones ND-PBR per year.

Global Polybutadiene (BR) Market Segments:

The global BR market is further segmented based on product type, application, sales, industry vertical and geography.

By Product Type: Solid Polybutadiene, Liquid Polybutadiene.

By Application: Automotive, Chemical, Industrial, Others.

By Sales: Online, Offline.

By Industry Vertical: Tire, Automotive, Chemical, Industry Rubber Manufacturing – Others.

By Geography: The global polybutadiene (BR) market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

The Polybutadiene Global Market Report 2021 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides polybutadiene (BR) market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global polybutadiene market, polybutadiene (BR) market share, polybutadiene (BR) market players, polybutadiene global market segments and geographies, polybutadiene global market’s leading competitors’ revenues, profiles and market shares. The polybutadiene (BR) market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region And By Country; Historic And Forecast Size, And Growth Rates For The World, 7 Regions And 12 Countries

Polybutadiene Market Organizations Covered: LG Chem Ltd., Versalis S.P.A, China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, JSR Corporation.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

The Business Research Company has published over 1000 industry reports, covering over 2500 market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. The reports are updated with a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on various markets.

