Westminster Barracks / DUI, Violation of Conditions, and Criminal DLS

VSP News Release-Incident

 

 

 

STATE OF VERMONT

 

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

 

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

 

 

NEWS RELEASE

 

       

 

CASE#: 21B101678

 

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Joseph Galusha                        

 

STATION: Westminster                 

 

CONTACT#: 802-722-4600

 

 

 

DATE/TIME: 05/2/21 at 2053 hours

 

INCIDENT LOCATION: (6896 US RT 5, Westminster Vermont)

 

VIOLATION: DUI Drugs, Criminal DLS, Violation of Conditions.

 

 

 

ACCUSED: Michael Nauceder                                             

 

AGE: 27

 

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bellows Falls, Vermont

 

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On 05/02/21, at approximately 2053 hours, the Vermont State Police responded to

 

a motor vehicle with an unresponsive operator on Route 5 in the town of Westminster.

 

Upon further investigation, Troopers determined the operator, Michael Nauceder, was impaired. He was subsequently arrested for Suspicion of Driving Under the Influence, Criminal DLS, and Violation of Conditions of Release.

 

 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

 

COURT DATE/TIME: 06/22/2021 at 1100 hours.          

 

COURT: Vermont Superior Court Windham Criminal Division    

 

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

 

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

