Westminster Barracks / DUI, Violation of Conditions, and Criminal DLS
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21B101678
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Joseph Galusha
STATION: Westminster
CONTACT#: 802-722-4600
DATE/TIME: 05/2/21 at 2053 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: (6896 US RT 5, Westminster Vermont)
VIOLATION: DUI Drugs, Criminal DLS, Violation of Conditions.
ACCUSED: Michael Nauceder
AGE: 27
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bellows Falls, Vermont
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 05/02/21, at approximately 2053 hours, the Vermont State Police responded to
a motor vehicle with an unresponsive operator on Route 5 in the town of Westminster.
Upon further investigation, Troopers determined the operator, Michael Nauceder, was impaired. He was subsequently arrested for Suspicion of Driving Under the Influence, Criminal DLS, and Violation of Conditions of Release.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 06/22/2021 at 1100 hours.
COURT: Vermont Superior Court Windham Criminal Division
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.