Westminster Barracks / DUI, Violation of Conditions, and Criminal DLS

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 21B101678

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Joseph Galusha

STATION: Westminster

CONTACT#: 802-722-4600

DATE/TIME: 05/2/21 at 2053 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: (6896 US RT 5, Westminster Vermont)

VIOLATION: DUI Drugs, Criminal DLS, Violation of Conditions.

ACCUSED: Michael Nauceder

AGE: 27

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bellows Falls, Vermont

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 05/02/21, at approximately 2053 hours, the Vermont State Police responded to

a motor vehicle with an unresponsive operator on Route 5 in the town of Westminster.

Upon further investigation, Troopers determined the operator, Michael Nauceder, was impaired. He was subsequently arrested for Suspicion of Driving Under the Influence, Criminal DLS, and Violation of Conditions of Release.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 06/22/2021 at 1100 hours.

COURT: Vermont Superior Court Windham Criminal Division

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.