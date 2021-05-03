96s Announces Development and Commercialization of Multiple Semiconductor Innovations

96s today announces the development and commercialization of two groundbreaking innovations in the semiconductor industry, with general availability by 2021.

ATLANTA, GEORGIA, USA, May 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 96s, a Georgia-based technology firm, today announces the development and commercialization of two groundbreaking innovations in the semiconductor industry, with general availability expected by 2021.

Diomedes

An industry-leading CPU architectural refactoring solution providing core-to-edge offloading for critical computing. Diomedes lifts your most critical computing to proprietary, bleeding-edge cloud CPUs tightly paralleled to your existing stack for next-generation compute security, transported through encrypted, low-latency, energy-oriented data planes.

Offering affordable, flat monthly pricing and rapid migration-to-run, Diomedes delivers unprecedented levels of processing security, powerful scalability, and unmatched accelerators for users of all levels and all processing needs, including AI, ML, ERP, CRM, and other mission-critical, compute-intense workloads.

“We recognize the powerful core ring of capabilities Diomedes will bring to the markets,” said Eric Alexander Morgera, Founder & CEO of 96s, “ranging from enterprises and governments constrained by legacy compute environments looking to advance critical runtime capabilities, to consumers, like you and I, who want to easily address CPU limitations on personal devices without the need for physical hardware modification. We are pleased to deploy Diomedes soon.”

The $430B global semiconductor market shared by Intel, AMD, Samsung, Broadcom, Qualcomm, ARM, and others is under tremendous end-user demand for increased vulnerability defence, generational shifts in agility, and cutting-edge processing to accelerate and de-risk their foundational workloads.

“We believe Diomedes will be designed to exceed these demands, and to help contribute to overall sustained growth of the global semiconductor ecosystem,” says Morgera.

Cleo

96s additionally announces the forthcoming launch of Cleo, a digital publication for innovation in semiconductor and computer security research. Cleo publications will be syndicated across major news outlets and leading research firms, and integrated into the firm’s R&D pipeline for Diomedes.

“My interest in launching Cleo happened when I discovered a former employer I worked for — a Fortune 5 healthcare company — was actively exploiting my network and devices to expose my personal information,” says Eric Morgera, Founder & CEO of 96s, “the company accessed my webcam, lifted my data, locked me out of my devices, and threatened harm. It compelled me to launch Cleo as a resource for others who may be facing similar threats.”

About 96s

96s, a family-run technology firm headquartered in Georgia, USA, exists to power tomorrow’s technology by uniting design potential to engineering breakthrough, emboldening creation for all, and advancing the next generation of innovation that propels our world forward.

+1 (888) 300-0096

Media Contact: press@96s.org

All information is provided "as is" and without warranty or representation. All brands or product names are the property of their respective holders. © 2021 96s.