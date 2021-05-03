Addex Therapeutics to Release Q1 2021 Financial Results and Host Conference Call on May 5, 2021

/EIN News/ -- Geneva, Switzerland, May 3, 2021 – Addex Therapeutics Ltd (SIX: ADXN and Nasdaq: ADXN), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company pioneering allosteric modulation-based drug discovery and development, today announced that it will issue its Q1 2021 financial results on Wednesday May 5, 2021. Tim Dyer, CEO, Roger Mills, CMO and Robert Lütjens, Head of Discovery Biology will provide a business update and review its pipeline during a teleconference and webcast for investors, analysts and the media on Wednesday, May 5, 2021 at 16:00 CEST (15:00 BST / 10:00 EDT / 07:00 PDT).

Title: Addex to Announce Q1 2021 Financial Results

Date: May 5, 2021

Time: 16:00 CEST (15:00 BST / 10:00 EDT / 07:00 PDT)

Joining the Conference Call:

1: In the 10 minutes prior to the call start time, call the appropriate participant dial-in number.

Dial-In Numbers:

Switzerland +41 44 580 65 22

UK +44 20 30 09 24 70

U.S.A +1 87 74 23 08 30

Other Countries



2: Provide the Operator with the Participation Pin Code: 64754025#

Link to live event online:

1: In the 10 minutes prior to the call start time, sign in online by following this Webex link.

2: Password: Welcome

About Addex Therapeutics:

Addex Therapeutics is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of an emerging class of novel orally available small molecule drugs known as allosteric modulators for neurological disorders. Allosteric modulators offer several potential advantages over conventional non-allosteric molecules and may offer an improved therapeutic approach to conventional "orthosteric" small molecule or biological drugs. Addex’s allosteric modulator drug discovery platform targets receptors and other proteins that are recognized as essential for therapeutic intervention. Addex’s lead product candidate, dipraglurant (mGlu5 negative allosteric modulator or NAM), is poised to start a pivotal registration clinical trial for Parkinson’s disease levodopa induced dyskinesia (PD-LID) in Q2 2021. Addex is also investigating dipraglurant's therapeutic use in blepharospasm (a type of dystonia), for which a clinical trial is expected to be initiated in Q2 2021. Addex's third clinical program, ADX71149 (mGlu2 positive allosteric modulator or PAM), developed in collaboration with Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc., is scheduled to enter a phase 2a proof of concept clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy in Q2 2021. Addex’s GABAB PAM program has been licensed to Indivior PLC, which is focused on development for the treatment of addiction. Preclinical programs include GABAB PAM for CMT1A, mGlu7 NAM for PTSD, mGlu2 NAM for mild neurocognitive disorders, mGlu4 PAM for Parkinson’s disease and mGlu3 PAM for neurodegenerative disorders. Addex shares are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange and American Depositary Shares representing its shares are listed on the NASDAQ Capital Market, and trade under the ticker symbol "ADXN" on each exchange.

