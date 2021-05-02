Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Basketball Africa League (BAL) unveils the 3 groups for the inaugural season

The video below is copyright free and can be used at will, without asking for authorization

Watch the video: https://www.youtube.com/embed/Odgj-vUzenE

The Basketball Africa League today unveiled the three groups of four for the 12 teams that will compete in the inaugural season. During this stage, each team will face the other three teams in the group once.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of National Basketball Association (NBA).

