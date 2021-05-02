Basketball Africa League (BAL) unveils the 3 groups for the inaugural season
Watch the video: https://www.youtube.com/embed/Odgj-vUzenE
The Basketball Africa League today unveiled the three groups of four for the 12 teams that will compete in the inaugural season. During this stage, each team will face the other three teams in the group once.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of National Basketball Association (NBA).