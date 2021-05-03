Rutland Barracks / 1st Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault / Domestic Assault / Interference with Access to Emergency Services

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 21B401647

TROOPER RANK/FULL NAME: Trooper Ryan Malmgren

STATION: Rutland

CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101

DATE/TIME: May 1, 2021 / 2307 hours

LOCATION: Gleason Rd. / Rutland Town

VIOLATION: 1st Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault, Domestic Assault, Interference with Access to Emergency Services

ACCUSED: Jacob B. Omand

AGE: 30

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rutland, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On May 1, 2021, at approximately 2307 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – Rutland Barracks responded to a family fight at a residence on Gleason Rd., in the Town of Rutland.

Investigation revealed Jacob B. Omand attempted to cause, or willfully or recklessly caused serious bodily injury and pain to a family or household member. Omand further prevented that family or household member from attempting to contact emergency services.

Omand was taken into custody on May 2, 2021 and ordered held without bail. He was issued a citation to appear at Vermont Superior Court, Rutland Criminal Division on May 3, 2021 at 1230 hours.

Omand was subsequently transported to the Southern State Correctional Facility in Springfield where he was lodged pending arraignment.

LODGED - LOCATION: Southern State Correctional Facility

BAIL: Held without bail

MUG SHOT: Yes

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Rutland Criminal Division

COURT DATE/TIME: May 3, 2021 / 1230 hours

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.