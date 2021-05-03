Rutland Barracks / 1st Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault / Domestic Assault / Interference with Access to Emergency Services
CASE#: 21B401647
TROOPER RANK/FULL NAME: Trooper Ryan Malmgren
STATION: Rutland
CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101
DATE/TIME: May 1, 2021 / 2307 hours
LOCATION: Gleason Rd. / Rutland Town
VIOLATION: 1st Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault, Domestic Assault, Interference with Access to Emergency Services
ACCUSED: Jacob B. Omand
AGE: 30
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rutland, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On May 1, 2021, at approximately 2307 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – Rutland Barracks responded to a family fight at a residence on Gleason Rd., in the Town of Rutland.
Investigation revealed Jacob B. Omand attempted to cause, or willfully or recklessly caused serious bodily injury and pain to a family or household member. Omand further prevented that family or household member from attempting to contact emergency services.
Omand was taken into custody on May 2, 2021 and ordered held without bail. He was issued a citation to appear at Vermont Superior Court, Rutland Criminal Division on May 3, 2021 at 1230 hours.
Omand was subsequently transported to the Southern State Correctional Facility in Springfield where he was lodged pending arraignment.
LODGED - LOCATION: Southern State Correctional Facility
BAIL: Held without bail
MUG SHOT: Yes
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Rutland Criminal Division
COURT DATE/TIME: May 3, 2021 / 1230 hours
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.