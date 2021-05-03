SEPA Cyber Technologies, a Global FinTech Provider, Reaches Pre-IPO Valuation of 300 Million Euros

SEPA Cyber Technologies received a pre-IPO valuation of 300 million euros, according to a KPMG report.

/EIN News/ -- London, United Kingdom, May 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SEPA Cyber Technologies, a leading provider of innovative, modular and scalable FinTech and RegTech solutions, received a pre-IPO valuation of 300 million euros, according to a KPMG report. After the company changed its legal form to a joint-stock company back in November, it is now a step closer to fulfil the ambitious plan - SEPA Cyber to be listed at the international stock exchange.

The company was established in 2018, and in just three years, it has achieved remarkable growth. SEPA Cyber Technologies has opened seven offices in Europe, Asia and North America and operates five data centres. The unique product offerings of the company are set to become the preferred choice when integration of digitized financial services is needed.

The developed by SEPA Cyber Technologies MuSe platform provides businesses with access to more than 600 third-party and internally developed financial and regulatory services and modules under one roof. SEPA Cyber’s software products make the opening of neobanks and incorporation of financial products possible in 3 to 6 months.

"Our goal is SEPA Cyber Technologies to go public on the global stock market, and the pre-IPO valuation by a trusted company like KPMG is bringing us one step closer."

– Marvin Blazhevski, CEO of SEPA Cyber Technologies

Looking ahead, SEPA Cyber Technologies has the capacity and know-how to establish strong market positions globally by expanding its product portfolio driven by current trends. The need for digitized financial and regulatory services is constantly growing as businesses are entering the peak of global digitalization.

About SEPA Cyber Technologies

SEPA Cyber Technologies is an award-winning fintech company that enables the establishment of neobanks and digitization of financial services. The company has reached remarkable achievements by developing scalable innovations. The unique technological solution CoreX® banking system, into which the SEPA MuSe® (Multi-Service Gateway) platform is integrated, distinguishes a company with scalability and the capability of creating a tailor-made solution for every client.

SEPA Cyber Technologies ensures highly innovative products, compliant with the strictest quality and security standards, and excellent UI/UX features. The company’s primary goal is to always be on the cutting edge of innovation and support the influence of technology on digitalization.

