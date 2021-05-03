Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Manchester United followers mount protest in opposition to US homeowners as Premier League in opposition to Liverpool postponed

“Following the security breach at Old Trafford, the Manchester United vs. Liverpool game has been postponed,” said the Premier League in A statement.

“This is a collective decision from the police, both clubs, the Premier League and local authorities.”

Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said over 1,000 protestors had gathered at Old Trafford, while around another 200 people had congregated outside The Lowry Hotel, Salford where the United players were staying ahead of the match.

“Two officers have been injured with one officer being attacked with a bottle and sustaining a significant slash wound to his face, requiring emergency hospital treatment, said a GMP statement.

Many Manchester United supporters are unhappy over the club’s failed attempt to join the European Super League last month. The Glazer family, which also owns the NFL’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers, runs the club.

The Premier League said the decision to postpone the game was to ensure “the security and safety of everyone at Old…

