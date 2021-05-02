Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Mayor Bowser to Launch 2021 Summer Crime Prevention Initiative

(Washington, DC) – On Monday, May 3, at 11 am, Mayor Bowser and the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) will launch the 2021 Summer Crime Prevention Initiative and announce this year’s focus areas. Members of the media are invited to attend.   When:           Monday, May 3, at 11 am   Who:             Mayor Muriel Bowser Robert J. Contee, III, Acting Chief, Metropolitan Police Department Sydelle Moore, Chairperson, 5D05 ANC MPD Summer Crime Initiative Captains/Lieutenants                        Where:        Rosedale Recreation Center (outside) 1701 Gales Street, NE *Closest Bus Routes: D6, X2* DC Streetcar to Benning Rd and 19th St NE      Press interested in attending the event are asked to RSVP to [email protected].   The DC Office of Cable Television, Film, Music, and Entertainment will provide a live feed of this event to watch from a safe, virtual space. To view the event online, visit mayor.dc.gov/live or tune in on Channel 16 (DCN).

 

