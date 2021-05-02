Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 952 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 223,419 in the last 365 days.

Gov. Lujan Grisham statement on the death of Adán Carriaga

SANTA FE – Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham on Sunday issued the following statement upon learning of the death of Albuquerque community leader Adán Carriaga:

“I am deeply saddened to learn of the death of beloved Burqueño Adán Carriaga. While I count myself as one of the lucky people who knew him well, the truth is Adán knew everyone well – beloved by his community, he was a true man of the people. Beyond his skilled work as a santero, he was a champion for behavioral health and addiction treatment. Countless New Mexicans lead better lives because of his tireless efforts and dedication to his community. His death is a terrible loss, and my thoughts and prayers are with his loved ones.”

You just read:

Gov. Lujan Grisham statement on the death of Adán Carriaga

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.