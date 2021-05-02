Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 952 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 223,419 in the last 365 days.

Vehicle of Interest Sought in an Assault with Intent to Kill (Gun) Offense: 3500 Block of Jay Street, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Homicide Branch, Special Victims Unit seek the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a vehicle of interest in reference to an Assault with Intent to Kill (Gun) offense that occurred on Saturday, May 1, 2021, in the 3500 block of Jay Street, Northeast.

 

At approximately 6:58 pm, Sixth District members received a call for the report of a shooting at the listed location. When units arrived, they located a juvenile female victim suffering from a gunshot wound. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and transported the victim to an area hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries.

 

The vehicle of interest was captured by a nearby surveillance camera and can be seen in the photo below:

Anyone who can identify this vehicle, or has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

You just read:

Vehicle of Interest Sought in an Assault with Intent to Kill (Gun) Offense: 3500 Block of Jay Street, Northeast

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.