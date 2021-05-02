Elle Perry announces debut single

Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
LONDON, UK, May 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The one you’ve been waiting for!

Elle Perry announces 3 debut singles followed by collective EP

I am excited to announce the release date of my debut single, 10 weeks, on 14/5/2021, which will be accompanied by a black and white music video. Think Lianne La Havas; Charlotte Day Wilson; Joni Mitchell and Arlo Parks all rolled into one.
This will be followed by two other singles – hands, 28/5/21 and oranges after dark, 11/6/21.

These will then be released altogether with an additional song fruit flies, as a collective EP which will come out on 25/6/21.
These will go live on all streaming platforms on the dates stated.
I’m a classically trained singer and have always wanted to embark on a modern music project.
This single, which is the product of myself and 4 other friends all from Trinity Laban London, sumptuously combines sliding vocals, saxophone solos and jazz riffs alongside poetic lyrics.

Reviews

‘I can hear the sweet-soulful and haunting vocal and it's perfectly blending very well with the very edgy and yet, charming-soulful- jazzy electronic elements in the air’ (Music Lover Spotify playlist)

‘Eerie, emotive and stirring slice of chilling alt-pop; smooth vocals soar above a spooky sea of unsettling tones and textures below as it contorts here and there’ (BarryGruff)

‘This was super mellow, great vocal performance’ (Stereo Fox blog)


Links
I include links to the songs, the music video, my website, my Instagram, and the pre-save link for my single 10 weeks, should you want to share it!


Contact

Please contact elleperry@hotmail.co.uk or 07807969684 for enquiries, interviews and press coverage!

Elle Perry
Elle Perry
+44 7807 969684
email us here

10

