Middlesex Barracks / DUI #2 - Drugs, Criminal DLS, & Violation of Conditions of Release

CASE#: 21A301620

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Paul Pennoyer

STATION: VSP Middlesex

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

DATE/TIME: 5/1/2021 / 2236 hrs

INCIDENT LOCATION: I-89, mm 55.6, Middlesex

VIOLATION: DUI #2 – Drugs, Driving License Criminally Suspended, & Violation of Conditions of Release

ACCUSED: Matthew Corbitt

AGE: 38

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: South Burlington, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 5/1/2021 at approximately 10:33pm Vermont State Police received a report of a

vehicle driving erratically on I-89. Troopers located the vehicle and

identified the operator as Matthew Corbitt, 38, of South Burlington.

Investigation determined Corbitt was operating the vehicle while under the

influence of drugs and with a suspended driver's license. Corbitt was also

found to have conditions of release prohibiting him from operating a vehicle.

Corbitt was placed under arrest and transported to the State Police Middlesex

barracks where he was processed for the offenses of DUI-drugs, Criminal DLS and Violation

of Conditions of Release.

He was issued a citation to appear in VT Superior Court, Washington Circuit on 07/01/2021 at 0830 hours.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 07/01/2021 / 0830

COURT: Washington

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Attached

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Respectfully,

Trooper Paul Pennoyer

Troop A – Middlesex

1080 US RT 2

Middlesex, VT 05602

(802)229-9191