Middlesex Barracks / DUI #2 - Drugs, Criminal DLS, & Violation of Conditions of Release
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21A301620
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Paul Pennoyer
STATION: VSP Middlesex
CONTACT#: 802-229-9191
DATE/TIME: 5/1/2021 / 2236 hrs
INCIDENT LOCATION: I-89, mm 55.6, Middlesex
VIOLATION: DUI #2 – Drugs, Driving License Criminally Suspended, & Violation of Conditions of Release
ACCUSED: Matthew Corbitt
AGE: 38
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: South Burlington, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 5/1/2021 at approximately 10:33pm Vermont State Police received a report of a
vehicle driving erratically on I-89. Troopers located the vehicle and
identified the operator as Matthew Corbitt, 38, of South Burlington.
Investigation determined Corbitt was operating the vehicle while under the
influence of drugs and with a suspended driver's license. Corbitt was also
found to have conditions of release prohibiting him from operating a vehicle.
Corbitt was placed under arrest and transported to the State Police Middlesex
barracks where he was processed for the offenses of DUI-drugs, Criminal DLS and Violation
of Conditions of Release.
He was issued a citation to appear in VT Superior Court, Washington Circuit on 07/01/2021 at 0830 hours.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 07/01/2021 / 0830
COURT: Washington
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Attached
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Respectfully,
Trooper Paul Pennoyer
Troop A – Middlesex
1080 US RT 2
Middlesex, VT 05602
(802)229-9191