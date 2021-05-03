Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 960 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 223,461 in the last 365 days.

Vantes Is Curating Some Of Their Most Unique Visions Into Masterpiece Collections

We are upcoming Latina designers from Los Angeles wanting to elevate the industry through fashion design.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES , May 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vantes is a LA-based clothing line bringing some additional masterpieces to the clothing industry. Vantes plans to open up an e-commerce storefront, in which consumers can shop the brand online and have their items shipped directly to their door. Making it 10x easier for their girls to access exceptional women’s street style garments from the comfort of their own homes. Only curating the best experience for their customers!

"We have created a name for ourselves through clothing. We do not focus on mass producing/putting out something we're not genuinely passionate about, just to get money. We create the clothes with our authentic taste and strong vision, bringing our creations to life. We encourage any type of body/size to wear our pieces and not put themselves in a box, limiting themselves to what they can and can not wear. The whole meaning behind our brand is to create pieces to bring out a beautiful side of women so they can bring that beautiful side out in others. When you’re feeling good you give off love effortlessly and contentiously. That love will spread onto others, no doubt. It’s all a cycle." -Maya & Vivian Cervantes

To keep up with Vantes as it continues to flourish and expand, follow the company’s Instagram page @https://www.instagram.com/vantesoffical/

Maya & Vivian Cervantes
Vantes
vantesoffical@gmail.com

You just read:

Vantes Is Curating Some Of Their Most Unique Visions Into Masterpiece Collections

Distribution channels: Social Media


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.