Exclusive Inteview of Eileen Macam-Manalo. a Story of Dedicated Mother

Eileen Macam-Manalo

Her humble beginnings. From the Philippines to the USA.

SACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA, USA, May 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Exclusive Interview with Eileen Manalo, a Story of Dedicated Mother



About Eileen Macam-Manalo, NP-C

“I believe in women empowerment, that every Filipina migrating to another country whether to help support the family back home or migrate with their family to find a better life has sacrificed a lot. Every Filipina serves not only the light but the strength to whom each family member holds on. I support breast cancer awareness and help women especially Filipino women to feel good about themselves, boost their confidence to be able to carry on to face life’s struggles and challenges.” - Eileen

Eileen is an accomplished and experienced dermatologist from the Philippines. She graduated with a Medical Degree at UERMMMC in 1994. She then took after her mother, Monina Macam, MD, who is well established and respected in Philippine Dermatology. Eileen went to residency training in Dermatology at East Avenue Medical Center, a government institution, catering to the less privileged and indigent community in Quezon City and neighboring cities. She then became part of the teaching staff, training dermatology residents who came from different provinces. The mission of the East Avenue Medical Center program was to have a dermatologist in every city in the Philippines to address skin diseases in rural and far-flung communities. She also was part of the Dermatology residency accreditation committee and Laser committee of the Philippine Society of Cutaneous Medicine (now merged with Philippine Dermatology Society). Eileen’s expertise is in Dermatology, Dermatologic Surgery & Lasers.

Eileen left a busy and rewarding practice when she and the children migrated to the US in 2004 to join her husband, Titus Manalo, MD., who at that time, was applying for a medical residency program. She had the foresight of obtaining a degree in nursing prior to the move. A decision that she thought would enable her to pursue her passion after the children are settled and accustomed to their new environment. After all, she is first and foremost a dedicated wife and mother. She juggled her time between her family and regular participation in continuing medical education for personal advancement. She then earned her Master of Science in Nursing: Adult-Gerontology Primary Care Nurse Practitioner and is board certified. Eileen pursued her passion and expertise in skincare and established Total Derm Medical Aesthetics in Roseville California (since 2011).