Swedish TV Star Launches a One Bottle Skincare Routine (Stråla One) in the US to Save the Environment From Extra Waste
Stråla One replaces a complex rejuvenation skincare regimen with a single cream to save time and reduce packaging waste, while delivering high quality results.
Stråla One gives consumers an opportunity to reduce their environmental impact from skincare purchases by up to 83.3% by eliminating packaging waste & carbon output associated with redundant products.”PALM BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Frequently unnoticed in a skincare routine is the power of synergy – not only to improve product efficacy, but to also significantly reduce negative impacts to the environment. With that in mind, Nicole Winter (Founder of Stråla) and her team of skincare veterans pushed the boundaries of anti-aging innovation to develop today’s best-in-class multi-functional rejuvenating skincare product, Stråla One: Swedish Rapid Rejuvenation Luxury Cream.
— Nicole Winter, Stråla Founder
“Growing up in Sweden I was always surrounded by beautiful nature,” said Winter. “As a lover of animals and the outdoors, it was hard to look away from the waste created by packaging and shipping individual products in complex skincare routines and how that negatively impacts the environment.”
By combining generations of Swedish skincare and natural beauty secrets with today’s leading chemistry-backed insights, Stråla One is an all-in-one rejuvenating skincare product for aging women and men that helps users look years younger through simple 90-second morning and evening applications to the face, neck, and hands.
“Stråla One is really a win-win for both our aging customers and the environment,” explains Winter.
Read more about the benefits: www.stralaskincare.com/benefits/
The Center for International Environmental Law reported that the current rate of plastic consumption will contribute 1.34 gigatons of carbon dioxide emissions per year by 2030, equivalent to almost 300 coal-fired power plants. Though many types of plastic can be recycled, 91% of plastic is not.
“Heart-wrenching images of animals suffering from our plastic waste on land and in our oceans helped inspire this new movement to combat plastic consumption,” said Winter. “I went on a personal mission with my team of top scientists and chemists to create a one bottle anti-aging skincare routine, instead of the usual 5 - 7 products.”
Stråla One was six years in the making and born from Winter’s med school training and experience in the often age-biased Hollywood entertainment industry. Although living in Los Angeles, Winter, in fact, rose to fame by starring in the top-rated Scandinavian reality show, Swedish Hollywood Wives, as a single mother and successful entrepreneur. Stråla One reflects her determination, Swedish roots, and is rich in rare botanicals sourced from northern Sweden.
Stråla One is the first multi-functional skincare product from Stråla Skincare. Stråla One's powerful formulation replaces the need for a separate day cream, night cream, vitamin-c serum / brightener, hyaluronic acid serum, anti-aging serum, stem cell serum, eye serum / cream, retinol, neck and décolleté cream. The advanced ingredients in Stråla One are included at clinically tested levels and are shown to:
• Provide intensive hydration for lasting luminosity and radiance.
• Visibly reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles.
• Deliver a lasting tightening effect to the skin to reveal a firmer, more plump youthful appearance.
• Improve skin elasticity and collagen production.
• Smooth uneven skin tone and texture.
• Help protect against the damaging effects of environmental stressors.
“Stråla One gives consumers an opportunity to reduce their environmental impact from skincare purchases by up to 83.3% by eliminating packaging waste & carbon output associated with redundant products,” describes Winter. That means Stråla One can replace a complex rejuvenation skincare regimen with a single cream to save time and reduce packaging waste while delivering superior results.
Stråla One is available at: www.StralaSkincare.com/product/strala-one
For more information, visit www.StralaSkincare.com
The Product:
Stråla One: Swedish Rapid Rejuvenation Luxury Cream
About Stråla Skincare:
Stråla Skincare combines the purity of the past with the innovations of the future. Founded in 2018 by Nicole Winter and her team of skincare veterans, Stråla combines generations of natural Swedish skincare secrets with today’s leading chemistry to develop advanced products that are highly effective, lifestyle ready, and visibly rejuvenate aging skin.
